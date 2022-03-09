Promontory Point is on local nonprofit Preservation Chicago’s annual list of the city’s most endangered buildings and built environments.
Since the 1990s, Hyde Park residents have been advocating for a preservation-based approach to needed repairs at the Point instead of the replacement of limestone revetment with concrete and steel, as has been done along much of Chicago's shoreline.
The Point was built in the mid-1930s, when “the newly created Chicago Park District used federal funds from the Works Progress Administration to complete landfill operations and improve Burnham Park, including the naturalistic Promontory Point landscape by renowned designer Alfred Caldwell,” states the Park District’s website. It is one of few reaches of Chicago’s shoreline with intact lengths of original step stone revetment.
In 2018 Promontory Point was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Preservation Chicago's announcement follows the organization's pursuit of a Chicago Landmark designation for the Point, which it initiated last September with a submission to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.
A landmark designation gives the Commission authority to review building permits for landmarks, to ensure that any proposed alterations will not negatively affect the character of the landmark.
Contacted by the Herald, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Planning and Development said the department does not comment on suggestions for landmarking in the early stages of the process.
A landmark designation for the Point is supported by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th). U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (2nd) has expressed support for a "true preservation approach" for repairing the limestone revetment of the Point. And in a recent letter to the City, state Sen. Robert Peters (13th) expressed his support for the designation.
In its announcement about Promontory Point, Preservation Chicago wrote, "The historic limestone revetments at Promontory Point are under immediate threat from plans to replace them with concrete. The City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District intend to replace The Point’s natural limestone with a mass of concrete, destroying not only the historic step stone revetment, but also the naturalistic aesthetic of this Alfred Caldwell-designed park."
The Herald contacted the Chicago Park District to ask for a response to Preservation Chicago’s comments.
The Park District responded, “Along with the Park District, the Army Corps and Chicago Department of Transportation have a role in ensuring that Promontory Point continues to remain the community asset that it has always been. We are committed to working with the community on a design that properly addresses the historic nature of the Point.”
