The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday to consent to the designation of Promontory Point as a Chicago Landmark, a move advocates say brings their decades-long effort to preserve the historic park “one step closer.”
For more than 22 years community members have organized around preserving the Point’s limestone stair-step revetment from both lakefront erosion and city-proposed demolition. In the past, the city has proposed replacing the park’s stone perimeter with concrete and steel, as has been done along the rest of Chicago’s lakeshore; these proposals have routinely been met with considerable pushback.
The Point was granted preliminary city landmark status in January, a designation that requires any proposals to rehabilitate the park and its limestone steps go through the landmarks commission first. But before the landmarking process could go further and become permanent, the board’s consent was requested by the city’s Department of Planning and Development because the Park District owns the property.
"We understand that you need to take a vote today to consent on landmarking of Promontory Point,” said Promontory Point Conservancy president Jack Spicer at the Feb. 15 meeting. “We certainly hope that the vote will go well and that it will be unanimous.”
Several preservationists and longtime Hyde Parkers also urged the board to support landmarking: among them former Park District historian Julia Bachrach and representatives of Landmarks Illinois and Preservation Chicago.
“Designation as a Chicago Landmark is the strongest tool that we have in the city to protect a valued historic place to ensure that it can be passed down to future generations,” said Bachrach.
Noting her experience working with the city to designate properties as landmarks, she continued, “altogether approximately 22 park buildings, sculptures and landscapes have been previously designated as Chicago Landmarks … The Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool, Humboldt Park Boathouse and Buckingham Fountain are just a few of these.”
The significant features of Promontory Point being considered for landmark designation are its pavilion building, fountain, pathways, council rings and the limestone revetment.
Following the speakers, Park District board president Myetie Hamilton addressed the 60 or so people in the audience.
"We understand this has been a long time coming, over 20 years, and you have been persistent in your advocacy," she said. "I am happy — I know we haven't voted yet — to support."
As the unanimous vote in favor of consent was announced, applause rang out from supporters.
"This is a tremendous moment for the community and for Ald. Hairston (5th) who have been fighting side by side for 23 years to protect and preserve the unique and historic limestone revetment at Promontory Point," said Spicer after the meeting.
"We are now one step closer. From here we need to be sure that the Chicago Park District, Chicago Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers follow the federal Secretary of the Interior Standards for preservation and that the Chicago Landmarks Commission follows its legal guidelines for preservation. This will ensure genuine preservation of the limestone revetment at Promontory Point," he added.
The final recommendation for landmarking is expected to be considered by the Chicago Landmarks Commission at its March 9 meeting. With a supportive vote, the proposal will then move to City Council for a final vote.
