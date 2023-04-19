After more than two decades of advocacy by conservation groups and other community members, Promontory Point is now a Chicago Landmark.
The limestone-lined Hyde Park peninsula was landmarked in a unanimous City Council vote on Wednesday, April 19. With its passage, retiring 5th Ward Ald. Leslie Hairston — herself a decades-long advocate for the park’s preservation — concluded her 24-year tenure on City Council.
Since 2001, community members have organized around preserving the Point’s limestone stair-step revetment from both lakefront erosion and city-proposed demolition. An initial task force to save the Point was formed that year and has since taken a number of names, including Save the Point and the Promontory Point Conservancy, the most recent moniker. Over the years the city has proposed replacing the park’s stone perimeter with concrete and steel, as has been done along the rest of Chicago’s lakeshore. These proposals have routinely been met with considerable pushback.
City landmarking means that the Commission on Chicago Landmarks will review any proposed alteration, demolition or new construction at the Point. Effectively, landmarking establishes an overlay of local oversight and scrutiny of the project's design and construction, which must follow the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties as provided through the National Historic Preservation Act.
The ordinance had to clear a number of hurdles before coming to the council for a vote.
In February, the Chicago Park District (CPD) board unanimously voted to give its consent (as the property owner) to the landmarking of the Point. In March, the Commission on Chicago Landmarks unanimously voted to recommend that the Point be given Chicago Landmark status.
Following the February vote, Jack Spicer, founder and president of the Promontory Point Conservancy, told the Herald, "We are now one step closer. From here we need to be sure that the Chicago Park District, Chicago Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers follow the federal Secretary of the Interior Standards for preservation and that the Chicago Landmarks Commission follows its legal guidelines for preservation. This will ensure genuine preservation of the limestone revetment at Promontory Point."
As the ordinance was presented to the council on Wednesday, Hairston rose and gestured toward a group of her constituents in the audience, including conservancy members Jack Spicer, Debra Hammond and Don Lamb, saying, "The people that are here today from my community have stood with me for 23 years in making sure this happens."
Turning to the mayor, Hairston said, "And Mayor Lightfoot, I have to thank you and your administration for supporting us and actively seeing that this happened, thank you, thank you, thank you."
Noting a formative walk around the Point with Hairston last summer, Lightfoot responded, “I am very partial to the Point."
Echoing Spicer's concerns at the February meeting, Lightfoot added, "We just have to make sure that the Army Corps of Engineers makes good on its promises."
"It is a wonderful thing for this to have happened for the community and its alderman,” said Spicer after the vote. “The landmarking of the Point gives us a common preservation language to share as we preserve the Point."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.