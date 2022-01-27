A total of $3 million in funding has been allocated to the city and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to produce a shoreline study along the Chicago lakefront that will include Promontory Point, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced at a Jan. 27 press conference.
This General Reevaluation Report (GRR) will look at parts of the shoreline not reconstructed as part of the Chicago Shoreline Protection Project from the late 1990s to 2015 — both the Point, which was originally slated to be rebuilt during that time, and other parts of the lakefront recently affected by storm damage and high lake levels.
These sections include Juneway Terrace Beach and Park to Osterman Beach, Montrose Beach and Pier, North Avenue to Oak Street Beach, 67th Street at South Shore Drive, which includes the La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 71st to 75th Street, and Rainbow Beach, which includes the South Water Purification Plant.
As the Herald reported last summer, funding for the GRR was initially included in President Joe Biden's 2022 appropriations budget, which has not yet been passed. Through the efforts of Chicago's federal legislators, particularly U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D), funding for the GRR was then added to Biden’s Infrastructure Act, which was signed into law by him in November 2021.
Half of the total funding was provided by the Infrastructure Act and a matching $1.5 million was provided by the City of Chicago.
Construction on the Chicago Shoreline Protection Project began in the late 1990s. Construction of 21 of 23 segments of Chicago's shoreline included in the initial project has been completed. The two remaining segments are the Morgan Shoal section (approximately 45th St. to 51st St.) and the Promontory Point section (approximately 54th St. to 56th St.)
Last June, the Chicago Public Building Commission initiated a redesign and reconstruction process for the Morgan Shoal section. Construction is expected to commence on the Morgan Shoal project in 2023.
Some of the new sections that will be studied by the GRR include “sites from Juneway Terrace, down through La Rabida Children's Hospital, down to the South (Eugene Sawyer) Water Purification Plant,” said Steve Fischer, deputy district engineer with the US Army Corps of Engineers, which is the lead agency for the GRR, at Thursday’s press conference.
Continuing, Fischer said, "Once funds are received our first action is to sit down with our partners, the City of Chicago, the Department of Transportation and the Parks District to sign a cost-share agreement,” he continued. “There will be multiple opportunities for the public to engage in this study from the initial kickoff opportunity, all the way to review of the final draft report. A final report will be submitted to Congress for their authorization, and then ultimately for appropriation of construction funds."
The study is expected to take three years to complete.
When asked by the Herald whether the GRR would create a framework plan for Promontory Point similar in scope and purpose to the Morgan Shoal Framework Plan, completed by the City and Army Corps in 2015, which serves as a guide the design and construction of the Morgan Shoal project, Fischer replied, "The simple answer here is that Promontory Point will be part of the reevaluation report, no doubt about it."
Asked whether the Army Corps would follow the preservation approach to the Point outlined in a recent letter to the agency from Kelly, Fischer said, “So not to get into the study before it even starts here, but definitely everything will be examined as we normally do with any of our studies.”
Don Lamb, a member of the Promontory Point Conservancy, a group advocating for a an approach like Kelly’s that would preserve the Point’s limestone revetments, expressed a concern that funds allocated for the GRR might be used too extensively by the City and the Army Corp to study other sections of Chicago’s shoreline. He said that might leave the City and the Army Corps with inadequate funds to develop a framework plan for the Point as robust as the one created for Morgan Shoal.
The Army Corps has been meeting approximately quarterly with preservation activists and other stakeholders to discuss the Morgan Shoal and Promontory Point sections of the shoreline, and expects to continue doing so with a meeting in early March.
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed reporting.
