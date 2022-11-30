The Promontory Point Conservancy has requested that the Commission on Chicago Landmarks list the historic peninsula park as a city landmark, preferably at its Dec. 8 meeting.
The request comes after more than a year of renewed advocacy efforts by community groups for a preservation-based approach to needed repairs at the Point, instead of the replacement of limestone revetment with concrete and steel, as has been done along much of Chicago's shoreline.
Though a preservation-based approach has been endorsed by elected officials — local Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — a landmark designation also gives the Commission authority to review building permits for landmarks, to ensure that any proposed alterations will not negatively affect the character of the landmark.
Beyond maintaining the Point's historical value — the limestone revetment dates back to 1939 — the conservancy argues that preservation of the stone steps is also be cheaper. The nonprofit points to three locally commissioned studies from the early 2000s that found that preservation would cost less, be stronger and more aesthetically appealing than dismantling the limestone and replacing it with concrete.
The conservancy issued the draft report by preservation and urban design consultant Julia Bachrach for its request, which details the Point's history and argues for its listing as a city landmark.
The report begins with the Point's conception in the 1890s by Daniel Burnham and eventual construction in the mid-1930s, when the federal government gave funds to the Chicago Park District to build it. Workers drove timber pilings bound together with steel into the lake bottom, after which construction debris and sand was used to form the peninsula. The step-stone limestone blocks were put into place around its perimeter.
Prairie School architect Alfred Caldwell planned the landscape, head park district architect Emanuel V. Buchsbaum designed the park's pavilion, and a private donor commissioned the Wallach Fountain, by husband-and-wife sculptors Frederick C. and Elizabeth Haseltine Hibbard. The park opened in 1939.
Anti-war activity around the placement of the Nike missile site in Jackson Park and a radar area on the point, installed in the 1950s, led to their removal in the early 1970s, and an activist group, "Friends of the Promontory Point," began pushing for renovations in the mid-1980s.
The landscape and pavilion were restored in 1989 and 1990, respectively. The work to save the Point's limestone began in the 1990s; the Park District, city and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would eventually plan a $300 million replacement of revetments along the entire lakefront. Activists opposed the replacement of the limestone with concrete and steel throughout the 2000s, but no federal dollars came for a preservation approach. The conservancy achieved its listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.
Bachrach’s report says the Point meets several criteria for inclusion on the city register. It has value, she says, as an example of city heritage as part of Burnham's "1909 Plan of Chicago"; its limestone revetments are an enduring example of the city's “pioneering and sustainable coastal engineering projects"; and South Siders have enjoyed it for decades.
She calls it a work of important architecture, in terms of both the architects attached to it and because of its Prairie School landscape and retainment of some of the city's last stepped limestone revetments. And she argues it is a distinctive visual feature along the lakefront with a high degree of historic integrity.
An agenda for the Commission on Chicago Landmarks' Dec. 8 meeting will be released to the public this Friday.
Herald editor Hannah Faris contributed.
