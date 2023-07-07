A plan to fix up the historic but long-dormant Washington Park Chalet is off the table for the present. The Chalet, which is located near Cottage Grove Avenue between 52nd and 53rd streets, is currently boarded up with plywood on one side and has patchwork on the roof, covering up crumbling tilework.
Built in the early 1900s, the Chalet was originally a lawn bowling storage facility. In 2018, after decades of disrepair, the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., proposed rehabbing the Chalet and turning it into a teen engagement space. The Smart Museum planned to involve several other organizations to deliver creative arts programming for youth at the Chalet.
Though the project was reportedly delayed by the pandemic, the Smart’s application was pending with the Park District as recent as July 2021.
According to a U. of C. spokesperson, Gerald McSwiggan, “historic preservation constraints” were the reasons the Smart Museum was ultimately unable to secure permission to renovate the site.
Now, the Smart Museum is no longer pursuing the project, McSwiggan said.
A spokesperson for the Chicago Park District said that the Chalet is still a part of Washington Park’s framework plan for the next two decades. But whether it is a priority for future investment that would fund repairs and make it a usable space will depend on “stakeholder and community input,” the spokesperson said.
Cecilia Butler, President of the Washington Park Advisory Council, said that she supports the Park District’s decision not to grant approval to Smart’s proposal.
“While the Chalet does need renovation, its historic value is just as important,” she said.
For Butler, there are more pressing issues for Washington Park, like getting the city to repair the broken-down or nonexistent curbs in the park’s northern and southern stretches and having the Park District install bleachers around the softball and baseball diamonds for spectators.
And she isn’t holding her breath for the Park District to make the repairs despite its inclusion in the framework plan.
“A framework plan is just ideas put on paper,” Butler said. “They still need funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.