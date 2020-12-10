Hyde Park Academy High School's Local School Council (LSC) election delivered a victory for progressives, as a candidate who favors alternatives to police in schools overwhelmingly won one of two seats for community representative.
Maira Khwaja, who works as the director of public impact strategy and outreach at the Invisible Institute, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., received 48 votes. Two candidates tied for second with 17 votes each.
According to CPS, the incumbent LSC breaks ties for the community representative position. A Hyde Park Academy representative said the LSC will meet on Monday, Dec. 14, to break the tie.
Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) activists criticized the Hyde Park Academy LSC this summer after members unanimously voted to keep police officers in their school. STOP had worked on campaigns to defund police and remove them from Chicago Public Schools.
Ahead of this year's LSC elections, the group held a virtual forum to speak on the issues of public safety in their school, with three candidates, including Khwaja, in attendance to share their thoughts on police in schools and to explain why they wanted to be on the LSC.
"I think what you see [the decision] made at the LSC level, that you'll see very wealthy and majority white schools voting out their cops, because they have all kinds of other resources that make the cost sort of obsolete as a need for safety. Whereas in a school that is majority-Black and under-resourced, I think you'll see LSCs and parents be like, 'We're afraid,' " Khwaja said in an interview with ahead of the election.
In the other Hyde Park Academy races, Kenyetta Hartley and Joseph Lewis led the parent representative content with 23 and 12 votes, respectively, though all six candidates running will receive a spot on the LSC.
David Hardy won the non-teacher staff nomination with 11 votes while the other non-teacher nominee received only three.
Teachers Katharine Braggs and Shantondria Clayton won, each garnering 16 votes total, compared to their competitors, who received 3 votes apiece.
The new council's overall position on police in schools is unclear. Ling Young, a youth organizer with STOP and an alum of Hyde Park Academy, said that the group plans to put forward a plan to the LSC to remove police from schools.
Khwaja said that the most enjoyable part of the entire process was canvassing and meeting people who were alumni of the high school who graduated in the 1960s and '70s,
“The school has so much history and people were just excited to hear about what was going on and wanting the school to get all the resources that it can,” she said.
While there were many positives that came with this experience, Khwaja said there were also issues that made the process difficult for voters: “I know that there were elders in the community who came to vote and were hoping to vote curbside, but were not able to do so. The fact that some people were not able to vote, I think it was really challenging.”
She says that she wants to provide more resources for students at Hyde Park Academy, including resources available through mutual aid projects, and spoke of making the school “a center of neighborhood resources.”
“I know that STOP has been a really good way for students in their school to be involved in community building. And so I'll definitely be talking with them about the things that they want to bring into the school collaborate on mutual aid efforts,” said Khwaja.
For her part, Young said she's happy about Khwaja winning but isn’t surprised because of the hard work she put in to get the votes. She also has high expectations for the new council members.
“We've been working on a plan to just figure out what we can present to them. To show them that it’s actually people working on police-free schools and it’s actually able to be done,” she said. “So just wanting Hyde Park to trailblaze a lot of the movement-building and a lot of the staging that’s going to happen to be like on the forefront as a trailblazer.”
