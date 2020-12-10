Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.