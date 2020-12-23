Ald. Sophia King's (4th) push last year to raise the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021 did not end up including restaurant workers. Opposition from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the restaurant lobby yielded a compromise wherein their minimum wage will rise to to $8.40 per hour at the same time as the general wage increase.
But today, restaurants with revenue below $3 million annually — and that have experienced losses worth more than 25% of that yearly revenue — can apply for grants of up to $30,000 if they pay their workers at least $15 an hour by 2026 through the High Roads Kitchens Programs.
For every 500 meals served to needy people, the restaurants will be eligible for $10,000 in grants. Restaurants must also participate in a race and equity training program by the One Fair Wage advocacy group.
"This is a win-win opportunity for everyone: a chance for the restaurants to get the restaurants they need, a chance for employees to have more stability and a chance to feed people with food insecurities." King said at a press conference on Friday, Dec. 18.
Interested restaurants can email mikey@highroadrestaurants.org for more information or visit bit.ly/chicagohighroadgrant to apply. "High-need" districts are being targeted, though all restaurants in Chicago are eligible, and Black- and Brown-owned restaurants are being prioritized as needs are also taken into account.
An anonymous donor gave $1 million to fund the program in Chicago after it launched in California, New York City, Boston and Detroit. Southeast Side Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and Northwest Side Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) also shepherded the program's introduction in Chicago.
“Our Chicago communities, workforce and restaurant industry — in particular — are undoubtedly struggling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. “The new funds provided by High Road Kitchens will lift up small businesses while empowering their employees that work tirelessly day in and day out to keep them alive.
"While the city protects workers who aren’t making the minimum wage, during the pandemic we see that the lowest wage frontline workers are the ones bearing the brunt of the crisis, and I’m proud to partner with One Fair Wage and High Road Kitchens on this program that will give restaurants a lifeline and workers a chance to earn a living wage.”
Though indoor dining has ceased across Illinois, a professor who spoke at the news conference said that sub-minimum wage earners are facing serious economic challenges because of the wage policy on top of the public health and economic crises.
Saru Jayaraman from the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and president of the One Fair Wage, said that, before the pandemic, the restaurant industry was Illinois' second-largest and fastest-growing private sector employer but paid its workers the lowest.
Jayaraman noted that 70% of sub-minimum wage-earning restaurant workers are women and tied the sub-minimum wage to the post-Civil War period, when she said restaurants demanded to hire newly freed enslaved people and have them work solely for tips.
"With the pandemic, what had been an issue of economic, racial and gender injustice has become an issue of life and death," she said. "With the pandemic, 6 million restaurant workers lost their jobs across the country, several hundred thousand in Illinois, and 60% were unable to access unemployment insurance because they were told by the State of Illinois and many other states that their sub-minimum wage-plus-tips were too low to meet the minimum threshold to qualify for benefits.
"Women of color, Black women in particular, who were working in casual restaurants where tips were found in cash, they were not able to prove their income to get their unemployment insurance that they needed and deserved."
Without benefits or income, Jayaraman said many went back to work. One Fair Wage surveyed 2,000 such workers nationwide; Jayaraman said among hundreds of Illinois respondents, 53% said they had one or more co-workers contract the virus, 83% said they had been within 6 feet of someone not wearing a mask during each of their shifts, and 25% said they had been within 6 feet of 30 or more maskless people on every shift.
"Maybe worst of all, the workers reported an increase in hostility from customers, 61% said that they cannot enforce those really important mask and social distancing rules on the very same customers from whom they have to get tips to make their base wages," she said. "In other words, the sub-minimum wage has acted as a disincentive when workers have to rely on tips. It's a disincentive to enforce these rules, because they have to get tips from the very same customers on whom they're enforcing these rules."
Seventy percent of workers said they were receiving smaller tips than usual, and half said their tips had declined by half or more. Sexual harassment has also increased nationwide, Jayaraman said.
As she did while leading the fight for ending the sub-minimum wage in its entirety citywide, Ald. King argued that the grant program is an opportunity to create systemic change in restaurants by giving both owners and staff the stability of a uniform wage. She also argued that it would end a vestige of the post-slavery period.
"During our long and hard fight for a $15 minimum wage, we championed 'One Fair Wage' with tips on top," King said.
"We knew then that One Fair Wage was the best way forward for the industry and its employees. The restaurant industry has been the poster child for this pandemic; however, we don't see the depths of the employees' struggles — because they can't get unemployment, because they have no wages or not enough wages to draw upon. This is disproportionately impacting women and Black women in particularly."
April Grant, who worked as a bartender in Woodlawn, said she had struggled to afford her medication on Medicaid on a sub-minimum wage.
"I just recently had something where I had issues with my stomach, and I was trying to get medication for that," she said. "For two medications, it was costing me $400. And I'm supposed to pay rent, phone, cable, food, and I'm supposed to live off the $5 I get an hour?"
As it stands, sub-minimum workers in Chicago are supposed to be paid $8.10 an hour at "small employers" with four to 20 employees or $8.40 an hour from employers with more than 21 employees, with employers making up the difference if tipped wages plus tips do not equal at least the number of hours worked times the minimum wage.
"That's not fair to me," Young said. "I feel even worse, because I'm single, but there's some people who've got families, and they have to take care of multiple people. I'm complaining because I'm single, but I can see the struggle being a single person vs. being somebody whose who's got a family. Who can afford $400 for medication? Who can do that? Nobody. And that's not fair.
"That's why we need what we need from our employers. They think that we get so much money because we get a lot of tips. In actuality, we don't. We do, but we don't — it just depends. They just think that we are living a good life, but it's a struggle."
King, in response, stressed that the grant program had immediate and long-term benefits for both workers and employers.
"People are really struggling; this money can be of benefit to them," she said. "It also can be of benefit longterm, and they can be educated how One Fair Wage with tips on top can help stabilize a restaurant for the immediate but also for the long term. I'm interested in it for those reasons, because it has this huge immediate impact and can help these restaurants that are struggling right now, but it can also help them in the longterm."
