SPRINGFIELD – By the time speakers came out to pray, say the Pledge of Allegiance and play the national anthem at Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s election night watch party in Springfield on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Associated Press had called the Illinois governor’s race for incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker.
The Associated Press called the race for Pritzker instantly upon closure of the polls at 7 p.m. As of noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, unofficial results showed Pritzker with a lead of about 54% to 42% with more than 90% of precincts reporting, according to the New York Time’s tally of election results.
About 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Pritzker addressed the crowd at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
“Just a few minutes ago, the news networks called the race in our favor,” Pritzker told a cheering crowd at a Near South Side hotel ballroom. “I’m grateful tonight that Illinois continues a long tradition of peaceful and fair elections. And I am so thrilled to spend four more years serving as your governor.”
Bailey took the stage just before 10 p.m., giving a heartfelt speech to supporters.
“I may not be going to Springfield as your next governor, but I will never stop fighting for you,” the state senator said.
He also noted he called Pritzker to congratulate the incumbent on his victory, evoking a murmur from some in the crowd. But he also had a message for the governor.
“You need to be better,” Bailey said. “You need to be better for our children. And you need to be better for our grandchildren.”
Earlier, his team and the crowd of a few hundred people at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Springfield seemed stunned by the immediate call.
Back in Chicago, within the hour of the call, Pritzker took the stage to declare victory with a fiery speech to supporters.
“And finally, here in the Land of Lincoln, the home state of Barack Obama, the first state to ratify the 13th and 19th amendments ending slavery and guaranteeing a woman's right to vote, we will never surrender in the battle against hate,” he said.
The race for governor had become a referendum on Pritzker’s sweeping first-term agenda.
Bailey, a downstate farmer and lawmaker from Xenia, had attacked the billionaire from Chicago over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and high crime rates in Chicago and elsewhere, often accusing him of being out of touch with ordinary Illinoisans.
But Pritzker, who self-funded his campaign, touted accomplishments during his first term such as balancing the state budget, earning multiple credit upgrades and passing a $45 billion capital infrastructure bill while casting Bailey as a conservative extremist.
Pritzker was first elected in 2018 after never having held elected office, defeating then-incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, 55% to39%.
Democrats to maintain control of every statewide office and supermajorities in the General Assembly
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D) has won re-election to a second term against suburban lawyer Kathy Salvi, a conservative Republican. With 85% of precincts reporting as of noon Wednesday, Duckworth leads Salvi 56% to 42%, according to the New York Time’s tally of election results.
In the race for attorney general, incumbent Kwame Raoul won re-election over Republican private practice attorney Thomas DeVore at a margin of 54% to 43%, according to the Chicago Sun Times.
In the race for Secretary of State, former state Treasurer and Democratic candidate Alexi Giannoulias has declared victory over state Rep. Dan Brady (R-105th), with 54% of the vote to Brady’s 43%, according to the New York Time’s tally of election results.
Incumbent Treasurer Michael Frerichs has won re-election to a third term over State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-90th), a deputy minority leader in the General Assembly, with 54% of the vote to Demmer’s 44%.
Locally, Hyde Park-Kenwood and adjourning areas' state legislators — Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), Kambium “Kam” Buckner (D-26th), Lamont Robinson Jr. (D-5th) and Sens. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) — have all been reelected unopposed to the General Assembly.
Herald staff contributed. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
