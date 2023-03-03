Ken Koll, the new principal at St. Thomas the Apostle School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave., wants to bring the grade school up to speed with the 21st century. The longtime educator began in July, and says he is looking forward to unveiling new initiatives to modernize the Catholic school in the coming weeks.
He was raised in West Lawn and graduated from Hubbard High School. Koll originally wanted to attend art school, but after getting bad grades in his high school art class — from a teacher who wanted him to “keep trying harder” — he decided to attend DePaul University instead. He graduated from DePaul in the mid-1970s with a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master’s in educational leadership and supervision.
Koll said he doesn’t regret it, as DePaul is where he met his wife and found his passion for education. However, he said, his high school experience taught him that “as educators, we have to be careful how we mess with someone’s potential.”
“We can’t do too much to construct that, to suppress it, to tweak it, to overly direct it. We only can nurture it, foster it and try to develop it,” Koll said.
After college, he taught at St. Nicholas of Tolentine School in West Lawn, where he was promoted to assistant principal and remained for 25 years.
During this time, he got interested in educational neuroscience (or neuroeducation), an emerging scientific field that brings together researchers in fields such as neuroscience, psychology and education theory to explore the interaction of brain development and education. It’s an interest he would carry with him throughout his educational career.
In 2000, Koll felt it was ‘time for a change,’ and left St. Nicholas with a group of 25 parents to form Ridge Academy, a private elementary school in Beverly. He was its first head of school and remained there until its closure in 2014.
“We were very grassroots. It was a group of parents who kind of founded it and rolled up our sleeves,” Koll said. Modeled after Montessori schools, Ridge Academy also incorporated “new scientific research” on learning and teaching. It was also the only non-parochial school Koll has worked at.
(During his tenure at Ridge, Koll also began doing some independent educational and academic consulting about neuroeducation.)
He took a job as principal of St. Philip Neri Elementary School in South Shore in 2018, after being recruited to help turnaround the school, he said. But he took a break from school administration two years later to care for his ailing dad.
He returned to education in earnest this past July, taking the job as principal of St. Thomas. The school’s previous principal, Erin Monahan, left in July after eight years at the school to take an assistant principalship at Holy Trinity High School on the North Side.
“I knew very shortly that I’d really like to work here,” Koll said. “It was just a feeling, first of all, that the people on the team knew what they needed and what they were looking for.”
They told him that St. Thomas’ biggest needs are improving its teacher retention, academic strength, discipline and parental engagement, as well as handling parental complaints. Koll noted that teacher retention is especially difficult within the Catholic Archdiocese, due to low pay.
In a January letter to the St. Thomas community, Koll wrote of his profession: “Catholic education and Catholic values have permeated every part of my life and helped shape the person I have become. It has helped me think and live differently ... It has helped me try to make sense of a world that at times hasn’t made any sense at all.”
Beyond addressing the school’s immediate needs, Koll has a larger vision for bringing St. Thomas into the 21st century. This vision is inspired, in part, by his long career in administration and interest in neuroeducation.
“We’re using a model of education that goes back to the Industrial Revolution, it’s so antiquated,” Koll said. “And yet we have the ability, through science and research, as well as years of best practices, to not be chasing trends, but to realize what education needs to be.”
Koll pushed back against sticking religiously to educational standards like Common Core, saying it doesn’t take into account the community in which students live and the resources they have available. Instead, he’d said students could benefit from also learning things like conflict resolution and interpersonal skills, behavioral sciences, personal wellness, the ability to self-start, collaboration and problem solving.
But his plan for changing up St. Thomas isn’t “loosey goosey,” Koll said. “I grew up in the 1960s, but it’s not hippie style. It’s with intention, it’s with purpose, designed for those points of success.”
“You need something different from what I need, and you’re going to get what you need, and I’m going to get what I need. And that’s where equity starts to come … To me, that’s exactly what we need to be doing. And that’s where the rest of the initiatives that we’re ready to launch here, and the design that we’re working from.”
“Just like in neuroeducation … we have to be working together. Educators and technology have to work in tandem to say ‘as this is developing we need to inform others,’ so it’s being done responsibly.”
In the coming weeks, Koll said, the school will unveil to parents its new vision for modernizing curriculums. Until then, mum’s the word.
“Keep your eyes on St. Thomas, buckle up and watch, because we’re on the move,” he said. “We’re going to be measured about it, we’re going to be smart about it, but we need to start reaching out to the second half of the 21st century.”
Koll said that families typically find St. Thomas because they’re looking for a values-based education, smaller class sizes and a “safe environment”. He noted that 85% or so of the school’s families are not Catholic; students attend a weekly mass, but families are no longer required to attend any services. Tuition costs about $10,000 per student.
Koll said he is signed onto a one-year, renewable contract, but intends to stick around for a while and sees himself retiring from St. Thomas.
He has three adult sons, two attorneys and one business consultant, and grandchildren, some of whom still live in the Chicago area.
