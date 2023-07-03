On a muggy Saturday afternoon, thousands of mostly young LGBTQ+ Black and brown people gathered on the grounds of the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center to mingle, dance and celebrate Pride on the South Side.
It was the fifth annual Pride South Side Festival in Washington Park, 740 E. 56th Pl., and friends greeted each other at the July 1 party with hugs and smiles. As diva Bella Thee Stallion and her troupe got down onstage, vendors and social service organizations sold wares and shared information in the nearby roundhouse and along the fest perimeter.
Among vendors were Anna DeShawn and Carter Cavazos of Qube, an online music and podcast platform for queer people of color. Nearby, aspiring fashion designer Clarissa V. Pierre peddled her FLRSH. line of vibrant high heels.
As the sun arched westward in the hazy sky, the crowd got lost in itself, swaying and strutting to the sounds of Yng Romance, Jade the Ivy, Sonic Blast and 11 other performers. The colors of the rainbow were everywhere. Billed as a “safe place” for the South Side’s queer community, the party lived up to its promise.
Mayor Brandon Johnson showed up, mingling with some fest-goers before taking the stage for a few supportive and celebratory words. Later, he tweeted, "I am so honored to be the first mayor of Chicago to join and celebrate with our lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer South Siders at the Pride South Side Festival."
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and her adult daughter Cassidy Stratton also attended, wandering the grounds, greeting people warmly and dancing. Many attendees asked Lt. Gov. Stratton for a selfie, to which she often replied, "of course."
By the early evening, the clouds that had all afternoon hovered over the event darkened. A few drops fell before the city shut down the festivities due to the impending downpour.
That evening, event co-organizer Adrienne Irmer told the Herald that with more than 2,000 attendees, it was the best-attended Pride South Side event yet.
