The University of Chicago is among 16 prominent universities being sued for allegedly forming an anti-competitive cartel to keep financial aid awards low.
On Monday, August 15, a federal judge denied several motions from the schools’ defense attorneys seeking to dismiss the case.
One of the motions for dismissal was from a group of three schools—the U. of C., Brown and Emory—that argued the universities had left the cartel a decade ago. In response to this motion, Judge Matthew F. Kennelly said the lawsuit states that the schools only “claimed” to have left it, denying the dismissal and advancing the suit.
(This comes after the U.S. Department of Justice urged the court in July of this year not to dismiss the suit.)
With the case now moving forward, plaintiffs can request information from admissions offices.
The class action lawsuit was filed on January 9 of this year with the federal district court in Chicago by a group of five plaintiffs who were students at Duke, Vanderbilt and Northwestern. Other Ivy League defendants include Yale, Brown, Cornell and Columbia, as well as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The lawsuit targets the schools’ shared membership in the 568 Presidents Group, which pledges to engage in need-blind admissions — that is, considering applications without regard for how much those who are accepted can pay in tuition. The institutions claim that this consortium gives them an antitrust exemption, enabling them to share a methodology for working out financial aid awards.
But the suit claims that this actually constitutes a violation of antitrust law. “The 568 Cartel has explicitly aimed to reduce or eliminate price competition among its members,” it states. “As a result of this conspiracy, the net price of attendance for financial-aid recipients at Defendants’ schools has been artificially inflated.”
The alleged reason for the violation of antitrust law is that some of the schools in the 568 Group do not engage in need-blind admissions by, for example, admitting wealthier students off their admissions waitlist.
The suit alleges that more than 170,000 students over the past two decades have been overcharged by the sum total of hundreds of millions of dollars.
The plaintiffs are asking for damages to be determined by trial court and an injunction “enjoining defendants from continuing to illegally conspire regarding their pricing and financial-aid policies.”
The full lawsuit filed in January can be read here.
