Former 4th Ward candidate Paul Pearson (left) speaks at a press conference in which he and other first-round aldermanic candidates endorsed runoff candidate Prentice Butler (center), on March 9 at the King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Helen West (second from left), Tracey Bey (second from right) and Ebony Lucas (right) look on. Another candidate Khari Humphries, has also endorsed Butler but was not at the press conference.