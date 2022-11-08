Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was reelected to another four-year term on Nov. 8, winning 67% to 30% against Republican candidate and former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd). Libertarian candidate Thea Tsatsos received 3% of the vote.
After winning her June primary by more than three-quarters of the vote, Preckwinkle ran a decidedly low-key reelection campaign for the Midterm race. Instead, as head of the Cook County Democratic Party, she turned her attention to boosting other Democrats’ campaigns ahead of Election Day, attending events locally and in the suburbs.
Leading up to her primary win, Preckwinkle listed several accomplishments in her 12 year tenure to the Herald: a budget deficit nearly closed, increased transparency by putting county documents and records online, a Cook County Health system shored up for the future by federal investments and more people enrolled in the county's Medicaid program.
Over her next four years, Preckwinkle said her administration will invest more in the county's behavioral health services and the county's $42 million guaranteed income pilot, which will give $500 a month to 3,250 residents for two years. She also pointed to the county's planned pilot program to abolish up to $1 billion of residents' medical debt.
After more than a decade in Cook County’s top seat and 31 years holding political office, this is widely believed to be Preckwinkle’s final term.
County Commissioner Bill Lowry wins uncontested reelection
Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd) has won reelection to a second term after running unopposed.
In an interview with the Herald during his campaign, Lowry said, “I've enjoyed the service, but there's a lot more to do. We've certainly done things over the (four years) that I've been in office, but the work must continue."
He added that the four main areas his office is focused on are: Economic equity, criminal justice reform, health care in the district and youth education.
