Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is endorsing county Commissioner Brandon Johnson's (D-1st) mayoral campaign.
"With a genuine commitment to equity, opportunity and justice, Brandon has the skills, drive and persistence needed to turn promises into policy and policy into practice,” she said in a statement.
"He understands that we must be a city that works for working families. He understands that Chicago can’t be a truly world class city until everyone who lives here has a fair opportunity to build safe, prosperous, productive lives for themselves and their children.”
If elected, Johnson promised collaboration with her "for a safer, better, stronger Chicago."
Preckwinkle lost the mayoral runoff four years ago to outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot but has been subsequently reelected county executive. She is also head of the county Democratic Party.
Other local political figures who have endorsed Johnson include state U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-1st), state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), Alds. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Jeanette Taylor (20th) and county Commissioner Bill Lowry (D-3rd).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.