With a $100,000 state grant and hopes to fill in a gap in the South Side business support landscape, the University of Chicago's Polsky Exchange plans to launch an Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to benefit professional services and technology business owners.
Businesses in that category include accountants, digital marketers, web developers and content creators.
Polsky, which is contributing half of the funding for the program and looking to hire a new staffer to help with the program, will offer 60-minute consulting sessions to business-owners, and there is no limit to the number of consultations available.
Other local Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity SBDCs serve different kinds of business, like creative entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs who work in food, childcare businesses and turning side hustles into full-time businesses.
"We were taking an environmental scan and looking at what else can be additive," said Polsky Exchange Executive Director Abigail Ingram. "Professional services and technology businesses could really use some assistance."
Every business needs an account, attorney and someone to handle digital marketing, she said, therefore the SBDC will set up entrepreneurs to be of service to all other industries and to be able to contract with researchers and students coming out of the U. of C.
Ingram noted that many entrepreneurs in professional services and technology start on their own. This means they have a cap on income, since they are working alone and there are only so many hours in a day. She said the hope is that those entrepreneurs will get training to hire other employees and grow their businesses, or that they will help solo-entrepreneurs fully actualize their businesses.
Topics in the consulting sessions will include business planning, profit and loss, marketing and sales strategies. Ingram said most entrepreneurs already have a sense of how to do this and that the goal is to make the processes more efficient, so as to increase the time they can spend doing billable hours or sales. Identifying talent and hiring will also be taught.
"There is a syndrome called 'founder's syndrome' when you won't let anything go, because you're so used to doing everything yourself," Ingram said. "A ton of these professional services providers are really used to holding everything really close. They're used to entering every line in QuickBooks or maybe just not doing their finances. They need an accountant."
The Polsky Center has a science and technology program that aims to commercialize university researchers' innovations, New Tech Ventures to accelerate and fund new tech industries, a program linked to the Booth School of Business and the Polsky Exchange, which has community initiatives for mentoring and coaching local small businesses.
The SBDC will be based in the Polsky Exchange; in addition to the state commerce department, it will be affiliated with the federal Small Business Administration. Ingram has a three-year plan for it.
"There are going to be a lot of situations where the SBDC is going to be helpful, but we also have a ton of other wraparound services at the Polsky Exchange that people can utilize," she said.
"If people want to come in and work with other entrepreneurs and utilize our workspace, all they need to do is sign up for membership, which is at no cost. If they would like to meet with mentors, all of our members are eligible to sign up. If they'd like to attend workshops or programs, if you look at our schedule at the Polsky Center more broadly, there's something almost every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.