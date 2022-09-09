The Polsky Exchange on 53rd Street is now fully open for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and is allowing anyone to become a member at no cost.
“Looking around at the entrepreneurs around the room, it’s meant a lot,” new executive director Abigail Ingram said at the open house on Thursday, Sept. 8, celebrating their full reopening to the community.
“It’s been hope and it’s been encouragement. It’s been an opportunity to access resources from the university. And it’s been free internet,” she continued, to audience laughter.
She noted that whether members are on their third startup, have gone on to launch with Bay Area technology startup accelerator Y Combinator and raise venture capital or are trying to expand their brick and mortar business, “All of these ways of being an entrepreneur … are incredibly valid ways of seeking economic empowerment through business ownership.”
“And that is the heart of the work here at the Polsky Exchange,” Ingram finished.
Founded in 2015, the Polsky Exchange is a 34,000-square-foot University of Chicago startup incubator that provides space and programming to help South and West Side entrepreneurs launch and grow their ventures.
It’s one of three prongs of the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the central hub for entrepreneurship and technology commercialization at the U. of C., which also provides programming for Booth School of Business students and helps university faculty commercialize their lab innovations.
After closing to the public at the start of the pandemic, in March 2020, the Polsky Exchange has since offered limited accessibility, opening their doors slowly over the course of the summer, said Polsky spokeswoman Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz.
A big change with the reopening is that the Polsky Exchange will no longer require a membership fee, previously $50 a year. They will, however, be asking for information back on the economic impact they are having on their businesses.
“It’s a new model,” Ingram said, “and so we’re relying on our funders to help us bridge costs.”
Since Labor Day, the Polsky Exchange is now open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stacey Ellis, founder of House is Made, a custom-fitting design manufacturing company for all types of bodies he started in Los Angeles in 2016 and moved to Chicago two years later, is a long-time member of the Polsky Exchange.
When he moved the business, he said he was “looking for a place to be able to ideate and talk and meet other people, bounce stuff off of people who had experience. And so the Polsky provided mentorship, a lot of classes … about business, financing, just learning how to really critically think about your idea,” such as their small business growth program and financial fundamentals program.
With the launch of his apparel line, Ellis is also utilizing the Fab Lab, with 3D printers and other equipment for prototypes and physical design, located across the street in Polsky South, 1463 E. 53rd St. (Polsky North, 1452 E. 53rd St., is the main building.)
Ingram said, “Probably what we’re moving towards is a one-to-one UChicago student or researcher to community member, and I think that’s a good balance for us to be moving towards.”
