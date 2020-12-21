The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation launched an online portal last week with free access to a number of its workshops.
The University of Chicago-affiliated business incubator and resource hub is still closed to in-person visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the digital site contains dozens of hours of content to help people figure out how to start and run a small business.
"We live in an increasingly virtual and on demand world," said Dan Sachs, executive director of education and programs at the Polsky Center, in a statement. “Despite all the challenges we have all faced during the past year, the Polsky Center remains optimistic. The spirit of entrepreneurship and the energy we see from our students-, alumni- and faculty-led startups is full of endless possibilities.”
Visit the portal at polsky.uchicago.edu/polsky-on-demand/.
