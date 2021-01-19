The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, a University of Chicago–affiliated business incubator and resource hub, announced today that it is launching a start-up accelerator for deep technology.
Deep tech start-ups are usually defined as those built on the basis of some scientific innovation or breakthrough. In the case of the new Polsky Center accelerator, dubbed the Compass, those breakthroughs come from researchers at the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory and the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.
The researchers will participate in a six-month program with access to mentorship and training. The first Compass cohort included companies developing blood-work free diagnostic screening technology and small molecule therapy techniques.
The second cohort, which began this month, includes one start-up working on a vaccine that would prevent and treat peanut allergies.
For more information about the Compass, visit polsky.uchicago.edu.
