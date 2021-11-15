"What we're seeing in the 2nd District is not uncommon to, honestly, what we're seeing across the country. However, the 2nd District, Hyde Park is well — it's not something we're accustomed to," said Cmdr. Joshua Wallace at a Wednesday, Nov. 10 Chicago Alternative Police Strategy meeting for Beat 234, Hyde Park Boulevard to 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue to the lakefront.
"We've been probably behind, most of the year, when it comes to violent crime, steadily trying to catch up. Usually this time of year, things tend to slow down a little bit, but we had two incidents yesterday — we had a domestic-related homicide and then we had the U. of C. student during an attempted robbery," he said. "We typically don't see those things. And having had a long conversation with the administration of the university last night as well, it's concerning. And it's concerning for everyone, all residents of Hyde Park."
Wallace said there are no cameras on 53rd Street — cameras were what, in part, enabled police to catch Alton Spann, who is suspected of killing U. of C. graduate Shaoxiong Zheng. Wallace was assigned to the 2nd District in 2018 and became its commander in 2020, and he said cameras in Hyde Park's main commercial street have always been his main request.
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) has endorsed putting cameras on 53rd, as has Ald. Sophia King (4th), though she said that the technology is not good unless it is appropriately managed.
From Sept. 9 to Nov. 9, there was a homicide, two people were shot, eight robberies, three vehicular hijackings, 12 arrests, 33 traffic stops, four investigative stops and 14 ShotSpotter events. There were 824 total calls for service, which include but are not limited to 119 general disturbances, 43 criminal trespass incidents, 40 parking violations, 37 wellbeing checks and 30 incidents of suspicious people.
Over the same two-month period in 2020, there were no homicides, one person shot, two robberies, no vehicular hijackings, 17 arrests, 27 traffic stops, five investigative stops and seven ShotSpotter events.
From Aug. 10 to Nov. 9 in Beat 222, which covers 43rd Street to South Hyde Park Boulevard and Drexel Boulevard to Lake Michigan, there were no homicides, one person shot, 12 robberies, seven vehicular hijackings, 29 arrests, 115 traffic stops, 32 investigative stops and 64 ShotSpotter events. There were 1,516 total calls for service.
"We really are dealing with a brazen, lawless type of offenders in all of these crimes. These carjackers, these robberies, the shots fired on 53rd and Harper — these are just brazen, brazen acts that we get our hands around. Believe me, we are arresting people for these crimes, but it's just about holding them. And honestly, I'm old-school. It's about holding them while they're fighting their case," Wallace said.
"But right now, because of bail reform, most of these individuals get electronic monitoring (EM), and they get let out. And the hope is that while they're on EM, that they don't reoffend, but we are seeing a lot more people reoffend for other crimes. So that's against us as well."
A 2017 order by the Cook County Circuit Court reformed bail practices in the county, allowing for release with lower bail amounts and the imposition of EM as a condition of release. State's Attorney Kim Foxx has supported these reforms; Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent David Brown have criticized her for it. The number of suspects who have been released under EM has increased by the hundreds.
One study by Loyola University researchers has found that the circuit court order has had no effect on new criminal activity or crime, but the Tribune Editorial Board argues that no central, independent database tracks offenders who commit additional crimes while out on EM.
Wallace, at the meeting, also pointed to the number of young people who are committing the crimes; he said offenders who are hijacking range from 13 to 17 years old, who are released to their parents after a hearing.
"I don't want to go through another year that I've had this year," Wallace said. "This is frustrating for me, and I'm used to winning. We've been winning in the 2nd District since I've been here. We've never been in the situation we've been in now, and it takes a lot of hands on deck, and that's what I've been requesting from police headquarters on a daily basis, just a lot of hands on deck to assist me so we can finish out the year better than we've started the year."
Based on appearance, Wallace said at least three of the suspects in the shooting on 53rd and Harper appeared to be juveniles and that they were targeting "a young man."
Wallace said the investigation into the killing of 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal on Sept. 21 is ongoing.
Wallace said he discussed speeding on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on his Tuesday, Nov. 9, call with King, Hairston and Brown. He said the traffic unit, which has purview over the lakefront expressway, will install a daily patrol car there to maintain the speed limit, 45 mph on the South Side.
In 2018, the Tribune cited an Illinois Department of Transportation study that found 95% of motorists speeded when the expressway is not congested.
Regarding the issue of all-terrain vehicles in parks, Wallace said his officers are not pursuing the drivers, who are banned from the city's streets and off-road use within city limits, because pursuing them is too dangerous.
"Us chasing them is only going to lead to them crashing or crashing into somebody else, so I advised my officers: if they do not stop, do not chase them, because we do not need anybody else getting hurt because of their recklessness," he said.
In a Nov. 11 webinar, U. of C. President Paul Alivisatos said contemporary violence is on the scale of a public health crisis and requires a commensurate response. He said university administrators will continue meeting with Lightfoot and that a campus discussion is planned this week with a senior CPD official.
Provost Ka Yee C. Lee the safety concerns of U. of C. faculty, students, parents, staff and other affiliates are being incorporated into the university's response.
"These issues are also personal for me as a parent," she said. "My family and I have lived in Hyde Park for many years. It is a truly wonderful community, which also faces, unfortunately, the challenges that are shared in urban neighborhoods around the country. I know what it means to be concerned about keeping your children safe in a big city."
Lee said the university has expanded its Safety Ambassador Program — the fluorescent-uniformed guards on duty every day from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. — and otherwise increased campus security. University transportation options have been increased, including the UGo Shuttle and 10 free point-to-point Lyft rides within Hyde Park-Kenwood for students every month.
She conceded that these steps are not enough. Eric M. Heath, Associate Vice President for Safety and Security, said U. of C. Police Department patrols have increased, and that that department and the CPD are doing joint robbery missions in light of crime trends and further enforcing traffic law in high-pedestrian areas.
CPD leadership has added more officers to the 2nd District, specifically to Hyde Park, Heath said, and Police Observation Device (POD) cameras, used in the apprehension of Spann, are being installed in the neighborhood.
"While UChicago has a significant number of security cameras and license plate-reader (LPR) technology throughout campus, some parts of Hyde Park need additional technology," said Heath. "While CPD's POD cameras are a temporary solution, the university is working with CPD and local aldermen to develop a long-term strategy for adding permanent technology solutions to the area surrounding campus consistent with best practices and guidelines for such technology."
He also referenced CPD's "long-term strategic plan" in development at the alderwomen's behest for Hyde Park and the surrounding area. He said the U. of C. Police and Safety and Security departments will be included in the process.
The U. of C. has no evidence that either crime, Zheng's killing or the 53rd and Harper shooting, was racially motivated.
The Department of Safety and Security currently has around 350 emergency blue light phones throughout the UCPD patrol area, security cameras in and around campus, in and outside of buildings, dozens of fixed LPR cameras at thoroughfares, intersections in and near university property and new UCPD cars.
Christian Belanger contributed reporting.
