The University of Chicago Police Department says three robberies that occurred within around 21 minutes of each other morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, in Hyde Park share similar characteristics, thus suggesting a possible pattern.
At around 11:30 a.m., a suspect stole the purse of a victim walking to their car after a struggle at 1204 E. 53rd St. and fled in a waiting dark-colored Kia sedan.
At around 11:50 a.m., two suspects, one armed with a handgun, robbed a pedestrian at 5533 S. Harper Ave. before entering a waiting dark-colored sedan and driving off.
At around 11:51, two suspects, one with a handgun, robbed two pedestrians at 5503 S. Harper Ave. before entering a waiting dark-colored sedan that drove off.
The UCPD provided no details about the suspects' physical descriptions. The Chicago Police Department is investigating.
