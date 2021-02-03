Chicago police discussed its newly created carjacking task force at a town hall meeting Monday night hosted by U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st).
First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said that police have added 40 officers to the task force, and have increased traffic enforcement in the city.
Exactly a month into the new year, Chicago police reported 218 carjackings. In January of last year, there were 77 carjackings. Carjackings were also up 135% in 2020 over 2019.
Carter said that those committing the carjackings are between 12 and 25 years old, with the median age between 15 and 20 years.
“The consequences for parents of juvenile offenders when the child is apprehended, it’s kind of hard,” said Carter. “We’re trying to make the young people understand that jeopardizing their future for a joy ride by having a felony conviction or vehicular hijacking on their record makes the path to success in life a lot more difficult.”
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that, given the fact that many of the offenders are juveniles, prosecuting them would look different than trying cases against adults.
“Part of juvenile courts' mandate is to look at young people and see how do we hold them accountable for their actions and what is it that they need?” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said. “It truly is a more holistic approach in juvenile court than it is in adult court.”
Foxx said her office has approved felony charges in over 90% of adult cases brought by CPD and filed charges in about 80% of juvenile cases.
In 2020, there were 1,127 arrests for vehicular hijacking, aggravated vehicular hijacking and criminal trespass to vehicles. Of that, 117 arrests were made for aggravated vehicular hijacking, 61 for vehicular hijacking, and 949 for criminal trespass to vehicle.
In the last few weeks, Chicago police said they have made 150 arrests connected to carjackings with most of the suspects being teenagers.
“They have to trace that the person they found that car with is the same person who jacked the car in the first place,” Foxx said.
John R. Lausch, Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, said that the federal government could put additional resources to work with CPD, including more Federal Bureau of Investigations agents for intelligence gathering.
“When they say ‘How can the feds help?’ on crimes like this — What we are talking about primarily are opportunistic crimes being committed by emboldened offenders,” said Lausch. “I think it’s fair to say that a lot of the offenders do not fear getting caught or fear the consequences of potentially getting caught.”
Some community members have been taking matters into their own hands. Steven DeJoie of Community First Safe Passage Initiative is gathering volunteers to monitor gas stations in South Side neighborhoods on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“When communities come together at stations, those stations are generally bypassed by offenders,” said DeJoie.
Neighborhood watchdogs like DeJoie are trying to reduce the number of carjackings, but he said that finding alternatives for both victims and perpetrators is also an issue.
“Now we have to support the victims through the process of resolving their insurance claim, feeling comfortable in their own community again,” DeJoie said.
He is also trying to provide access to alternatives to jail for kids that are committing these carjackings. He mentioned Mach 1 Mentoring, a nonprofit that teaches car repair to children.
“So instead of carjacking cars, we want to teach these kids to repair cars and maybe give them a location,” DeJoie said.
