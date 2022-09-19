The Chicago Plan Commission approved Northwestern Medicine's proposed 120,000-square-foot outpatient clinic on Sept. 15, which developers intend to open at 4800 S. Cottage Grove Ave. by 2025.
The development’s projected cost has been finalized at $130 million. Construction is due to start next year.
The proposed five-story building will be 102 feet tall and require 1,000 to 1,500 construction workers to build. Developers aim to get LEED certification and have designed the building to protect birds. Northwestern has committed to meeting city participation goals, 26% minority-owned businesses, 6% women-owned businesses and a 50% city residency requirement.
The building is to have immediate care and cancer centers, medical imaging facilities, a wellness lab, and physical therapy, pediatrics, ophthalmology, specialty, OB-GYN and primary care clinics.
The site is also to have around 237 garage parking spaces, a retail space and 7,500 square feet of community space, with multipurpose rooms and a demo kitchen. Community engagement suggested that seminars and workshops, STEM education, senior programming, fitness classes and space for community meetings be held there.
The project's traffic improvement study suggests a new stoplight with green arrows and signal timing at the 47th Street and Cottage Grove intersection, a loading zone on Cottage Grove and improved crosswalk and one-way signage on 48th Street intersection. There is a forthcoming Chicago Department of Transportation streetscape improvement plan for the affected block of Cottage Grove.
