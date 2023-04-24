Without dissension, the Chicago Plan Commission approved the Chicago Park District's application to build a universally accessible playground in the 3.3 acre portion of the Midway Plaisance between the Metra tracks and Stony Island Avenue.
At the heart of the East End of the Midway redesign is a 21,000 square-foot playspace that integrates nature play with natural elements, according to the Park District’s application. Other approved changes include restoration of the historic Cheney-Goode Memorial, lawn gardens and drainage improvements.
The redesign was triggered by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in nearby Jackson Park. Because the OPC converts a section of the park from recreational use to non-recreational use, appropriate replacement land must be found somewhere else, as mandated by the Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery (UPARR) Act of 1978.
Over the last year, the Park District held a series of five community meetings at which it presented a variety of conceptual designs for the universally accessible play area, soliciting comments on those designs and responding to public comment. At every turn, public comment has been largely critical.
At the Plan Commission meeting on Thursday, April 20, a vocal contingent of neighbors and Midway Plaisance Park Advisory Council Members (MPAC) urged the commission to deny the Park District’s application while a smaller few voiced support.
Chief among park advocates' arguments are that the process for vetting the proposal was flawed and its outcome predetermined and the application of Park District funds to an area of the city that is wealthy and has plenty of usable park space is not consistent with the intent of the UPARR Act of 1978. They also allege that the accessible playground is proposed for an area of high traffic flow and inadequate infrastructure for accessible drop off and parking and that the drainage of the wetland is not an environmentally sound act.
“We support the design of this playground, the need for accessible play areas in Chicago is great,” said Mary Lu Seidel of Preservation Chicago “The Chicago Park District should move forward with this plan, they just need to do it through a transparent equitable community process to identify a location that is truly underserved by parks at present."
Seidel alleged that the city chose potential sites without public input, arguing that the site will be rendered inaccessible by heavy traffic with the incoming OPC.
Dr. Bronwyn Nichols Lodato, a neighborhood resident and president of the MPAC, honed in on the greenspace’s ecological impacts. "In addition to its vital carbon capture function, the Midway's almost half acre wetland along with its tree canopy serves migrating birds that use the Mississippi migratory flyway,” Nichols Lodato said. “For these reasons, MPAC supports an alternative plan to install native plants and enhance features of the wetland to preserve its environmental function while educating users about sustainability in our parks."
"The park district has consistently presented the public with a false choice: Remove the wetland or have play space,” she continued. “We can have environmental justice by preserving our park's environmental assets while making equitable park investments in areas which are underserved and deprived of safe active recreational opportunities."
Kristy Rawson, a neighborhood resident and treasurer of MPAC, talked of the difficulty of draining the basin park for playground use. "The Wetland has consistently ... rejected our attempts to turn it into a lawn. It is not a lawn,” she said. “We need to plant appropriate plants in there, surrounded by some prairie restoration with pollinators that would attract birds ... bees, butterflies.
In support of the project, Louise McCurry, a neighborhood resident and former president of the Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC), spoke favorably of the proposed revamp of the park’s derelict pathways, which over the years have become inaccessible for people with mobility issues.
"The Midway East section is an area that after the World's Fair ... was a series of wonderful pathways that were created for wheelchairs,” McCurry said. “Fast forward from 1893 to 2023, many of those pathways are now decrepit and falling apart. It's time we did something to improve them."
"Children with disabilities, parents with disabilities don't come out and play. So having an open accessible playground is really, really important,” McCurry continued. “The concept of a place to play that you can get to by paths and is open for runners and joggers and folks on wheelchairs is really, really vital and a vital part of this plan."
Commissioner Rosa Esquareño, General Superintendent of the Park District, also voiced support for the project, specifically its accessibility features. "Having unique elements like this are so great to be able to address the needs of the community," she said before recusing herself from the vote.
Forgoing a response to criticisms voiced by Seidel, Lodato and Rawson, the commission promptly voted to approve the application without dissension.
Following the vote, Commissioner Maurice Cox of the Department of Planning and Development chided MPAC advocates. "What I'm seeing does not jive with the testimonies that we heard earlier. And so I'm just wondering, do these folks, the folks who spoke very passionately that nothing should happen in that space, have they seen it?
Turning to the Park District staff, Cox then said, "And I think you've answered it, because you showed the community process. There have been numerous community meetings to get input to create what is a one-of-a-kind play space in the entire city of Chicago."
“I think it's crystal clear that Jackson Park and the (Midway) Plaisance is becoming a world class park through these amenities," he continued. "Part of me is disturbed that people can't see the future; they can't see a future which is beyond what we see today."
"So I am just thankful that the Park District perseveres, brings folks along. That it's willing to bring signature moments for people on the South Side. A thing they deeply, deeply deserve."
"So thank you for your steadfastness and setting the bar really, really high, ensuring that Jackson Park and the Plaisance will be a signature park in our system."
In what was likely her last formal appearance as a City Council member, Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), too, celebrated the project’s moving forward, noting that it was years in the making. "As with anything that is new or cutting edge, there's always a lot of skepticism,” said Hairston. “But once it gets there, people will enjoy it and I think that it is keeping with the trajectory in the way that we are doing mindful development not just in the city but in our communities that address a variety of needs of many of our citizens, so I wholeheartedly support this."
In a statement following the application’s approval, MPAC officers criticized the plan commission for ignoring “critical issues” members raised.
"Department of Planning and Park District personnel emphasized how useful proposed playground equipment at the eastern end of the Midway would be for people with disabilities, while completely ignoring obstacles to the accessibility of the site itself.”
Among the issues MPAC members again raise are the three high traffic roads surrounding the park: Stony Island Avenue, 59th Street — a route designed for fast ambulance access to the University of Chicago Medical Center — and the Metra and freight train tracks. “Ambulances and freight trains mean the site will never be a comfortable space for persons with sensory sensitivities, including people on the autism spectrum, regardless of the best intentions of the playground designers,” the statement reads. “Relatedly, the commission failed to address the lack of restroom facilities as well as the lack of nearby parking.
Members also criticized the commission’s response to questions of drainage and ecological impacts. "As the community has consistently pointed out, restorative enhancement of the wetland as such – with native, water-loving, water-absorbing flora – will mitigate any need for a vastly more expensive engineered drainage system, while providing improved air quality, restoring biodiversity and supporting much needed habitat for pollinators and migratory birds.”
MPAC also notes that the city and Park District do not yet have the necessary funds for the project. "The insistence on spending the vastly greater sums needed for the proposed drainage of the wetland rather than investment in recreational opportunities for youth in underserved areas and the development of a plan for better wetland management, speaks to the hollowness of their proposal. Yet there was no discussion of the budget for the proposed implementation, much less for ongoing maintenance of the site.”
Going forward, MPAC officers say they will review further avenues to oppose the project.
According to a Park District spokesperson, design plans for the park have been submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office for review and approval. Following this review, contractors will begin bidding on the project.
The project is expected to cost approximately $4 million, and the Park District is working with the city to identify funding, according to the spokesperson. The playground is expected to open by spring 2024.
