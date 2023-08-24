By the second day of an extreme heat wave gripping Chicago, the city’s “real feel” heat index breached 120 degrees — the hottest index ever recorded in Chicago history.
As sweltering temperatures bore down on Chicagoans across the city, at the corner of 63rd Street and Drexel Avenue in Woodlawn, several neighbors sought out the spray of an open fire hydrant to cool off.
The actual temperate on Thursday afternoon peaked at 100 degrees by 3 p.m., the first time the city saw triple-digit temperatures in a decade, according to the National Weather Service. The last time Chicago saw temps breaching 100 degrees was July 6, 2012.
Thursday's heat index record smashed the city's previous record of 118 degrees, which occurred on July 13, 1995 during a heat wave that killed more than 700 people.
