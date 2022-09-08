Bivalent boosters to target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants are now available in Chicago, but a number of local pharmacies have yet to receive the doses.
Many Hyde Parkers say they were able to make appointments beginning on Friday, Sept. 2, but that they were later canceled without notice.
Jonah Roth, for instance, scheduled an appointment for Monday, Sept. 12, at Jewel-Osco, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave. A pharmacist previously told him that the pharmacy there would receive vaccines between Sept. 5 and 9 and to make an appointment after Sept. 9 just to be safe.
The distribution of updated boosters is occurring on a rolling basis, said CVS in a statement last week, “over the next few days and weeks.”
The city has been allocated 150,000 doses for this first week, with more to follow.
Michael Claffey, an Illinois Department of Public Health spokesman, wrote that booster supplies are arriving and being distributed.
“We advise people to contact their medical provider or major retail pharmacies about scheduling a booster dose to get up to date,” he said.
Chicago Department of Public Health spokesman James Scalzitti noted that the city also has vaccination clinics scheduled at City Colleges sites.
Booster vaccine appointments can be made using the federal vaccines.gov website or by visiting pharmacy websites directly.
The city’s at-home vaccination program, Protect Chicago At Home, also offers Pfizer booster appointments that residents can request at chicago.gov/athome or through the city’s COVID-19 call center at 312-746-4835. Initial priority is for Chicagoans aged 65 and older as well as homebound Chicagoans.
Through Sept. 30, the city is offering $50 gift cards for any Chicagoan aged 5 and older who receives a booster dose, and for Chicago residents of certain ZIP codes for each dose of primary vaccine administered.
