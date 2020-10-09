State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) has been crafting a criminal justice reform package ahead of the General Assembly's short fall session, and his agenda received a major boost this week when Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his own set of guiding principles to build a more equitable criminal justice system.
"I want to use this moment to reconfigure our conversations around public safety," Peters said in an interview. "That's something you've heard me talk about for quite some time. I think this is a moment for us to sort of start a new direction on what it means to have a safe, just and dignified community."
That would mean limiting the incarceration of people before their trials, he said, and that "the police, who have a historically bad clearance rate, are not there to either stop or solve the pain that we're going through."
It also means abandoning truth-in-sentencing laws and mandatory minimum sentencing that "haven't done anything for people who are currently incarcerated, let alone the public.”
Pritzker’s own guiding principles consist of a series of policy recommendations he says are priorities for his administration as it works with the General Assembly.
The first principle includes an end to cash bail and limits to pre-trial detention, allowing it only for individuals who are a threat to public safety. The governor calls for cash bail to be replaced by a “risk assessment” system to determine whether a defendant is likely to appear at trial and whether they pose a threat to others if released.
The second principle calls for the reformation of sentencing laws on theft and drug offenses, and taking a public health approach in dealing with issues of mental health and drug addiction — conditions prevalent among segments of the incarcerated population which are currently dealt with primarily by criminal justice institutions.
Third, the governor seeks to reduce the length of time spent by offenders in prison and offer more opportunities for rehabilitation. According to the release, the state would increase access to credit for time-served and time-limited supervised release. Currently, truth-in-sentencing laws require convicted offenders to serve the vast majority of their sentence regardless of good behavior.
The fourth principle seeks to prioritize rehabilitation over punishment and reduce the risk of recidivism — the process of released individuals committing new crimes and returning to the prison system not long after completing their original sentence — by increasing services for incarcerated individuals to help them secure housing and health care upon release.
The fifth principle calls for an increase in accountability and transparency for police departments. According to the release, the governor advocates for the licensing of police officers, body-camera requirements, state-level processes for investigating police misconduct and making it easier for civilians to report officer misconduct by removing barriers. One such barrier is the signed affidavit requirement, passed in 2004 after lobbying from police unions, which requires all police complaints be accompanied by a sworn affidavit, something police reform advocates say can intimidate people from filing legitimate complaints.
The sixth calls for establishment of statewide standards for use of force by police officers, including a requirement to issue first aid after using force and a prohibition of no-knock search warrants. The governor’s office also calls for mandates that officers must intervene and make a report when excessive force is used by another officer or subject themselves to liability.
The seventh seeks to decrease negative interactions between law enforcement and civilians by decriminalizing minor non-violent offenses and providing more resources to train officers on how to respond to non-violent crimes and protests.
Those recommendations have been championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus (ILBC), both in years past and as part of the caucus’ legislative agenda for the upcoming veto session.
The legislation is also part of the ILBC’s larger anti-racism agenda, which it unveiled in early September. The issues the caucus is focusing on include education, economic development, healthcare, as well as the legislation on criminal justice reform, violence and police accountability that Peters is helping to push forward.
The governor’s office said the principles can be achieved through a mix of legislation, executive authority and reforms to departments under Pritzker’s control, such as ongoing reforms at the Department of Juvenile Justice. Many of the principles are set to be addressed via legislation by the ILBC during the veto session scheduled for mid-November and early December.
Peters said there is alignment between his goals, Pritzker's goals and the Black Caucus' goals, though he still expects an uphill battle.
"Look at American history," he said. "Getting these things done has never been easy, but I think the main thing to look at is we've started these hearings, which I think outline the direction that we're trying to go."
By bringing law enforcement (i.e., the Fraternal Order of Police, the police officers' union), the state's attorneys' organization, police chiefs and other advocates, Peters hopes that pro-reform lawmakers can gather enough support to push a bill over the finish line, mostly on the three items he is most-focused on: the end of cash bail and pre-trial detention and the mental health-related initiatives.
He is planning three virtual town halls in Chicagoland on the reform — including one in the city on Oct. 20 with North Side State Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-14th).
"What we're trying to do is say, 'OK, this is open to everybody, supporter and skeptic,' so that if people have questions or concerns they can actually talk to us as legislators, policy experts and people who have been directly impacted about the policy and say, 'OK, we're actually having conversations.'"
Another subject matter hearing for legislators on pre-trial incarceration is planned for Oct. 20.
Democrats enjoy huge majorities in both houses of the General Assembly and all elected state offices. The spring 2019 session, the first under Pritzker's administration, was historically productive: Peters himself, as a newly appointed senator, passed 13 bills.
Peters said Illinois is "complicatedly progressive" and that his party is more ideologically diversified than the Republicans — particularly those who come from downstate, different parts of the suburbs or different parts of the city.
"To get stuff done as a caucus requires trying to pull people from different spaces and areas to come together around something. It's not as easy as a snap of the fingers as the more lockstep, reactionary politics have been," he said.
"I'm optimistic in the long term but somewhat pessimistic in everything I'm doing because I don't want to take it for granted," he continued. The gridlock of Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration provoked an explosion of productivity; Peters said the question now is whether the energy can be harnessed again in the autumn of an election year.
"2020 has been a difficult year," Peters observed. "It's hard, whether you're a legislator or a person, to have a lot of optimism, and I think we need to have some optimism about the future.
"But again in the present, looking at Donald Trump's tweets, it's like we have to fight like hell to get this stuff done. I think it's better to come from a place of saying, 'Look, we're losing in this fight. Let's get whatever we can. Let's talk to as many people. Let's move as many people to be a part of this.' And once we've secured a gun, let's celebrate. But I don't want to just say it's going to happen."
While the state can do work to limit police-public interactions, to affect police training, accountability and licensing laws, Peters noted that "the greatest need for police accountability and changes are going to have to come at the local level, because of how much local municipalities have control over policing."
"I am very, very aware that it is difficult to have extremely effective state legislation on policing, and I think that if we're going to do something about that, it's going to have to take both the state and municipalities, let alone the federal government, to be able to get that done."
Aaron Gettinger reported from Chicago and Raymon Troncoso from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press association.
