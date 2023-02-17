State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) is optimistic about the public safety and housing proposals Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined in his Feb. 15 budget address, while Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) said she is pleased about his increased funding proposals for health and human services programs.
Pritzker's proposed state budget anticipates continued strong revenue receipts even as federal COVID-19 stimulus funds dry up, allowing for increased spending across all levels of education and most of state government.
All told, the governor outlined a Fiscal Year 2024 budget that anticipates $49.9 billion in general revenues, a $1.4 billion decrease from current FY 23 estimates. Excluding current-year contributions to the state’s “rainy day” fund, the $49.6 billion in approved FY24 spending represents a drop-off of about $350 million.
“This entire budget proposal rests on our shared goal: to give Illinois families the support and opportunities for the big building blocks of a good life: food access, housing and healthcare,” Pritzker said. “Certainly most people won’t need to rely on government for those things. But we will have failed everyone in Illinois if we don’t place a higher priority on tackling poverty — because fewer people living in financial distress means a better quality of life for everyone in our state.”
He proposes increasing funding for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families food stamps program by $50 million and provides $20 million in funding for an “Illinois Grocery Initiative,” which aims to have independent grocers open or expand operations in underserved areas.
Pritzker also unveiled a “Home Illinois” plan to invest $50 million into homelessness prevention, crisis response, housing units and staffing.
Said Hunter in a statement, “We must continue to make it affordable to live, go to school and work in our state. Increased access to affordable housing and services that focus on ending and preventing homelessness should be top priorities. The communities I represent are in need of this type of support, and I am glad to see a new $350 million investment in crisis response, expanded housing assistance and increased job opportunities for people without housing.”
In terms of public safety, Pritzker touted state law enforcement's seizure of hundreds of firearms and tons of drugs last year, an 88% drop in homicides in Chicagoland expressways and a 50% reduction in shootings.
“That’s real progress,” he said, “and this year’s budget continues funding the hiring of additional troopers and upgrading the tools to catch perpetrators.”
The spending plan allocates a $250 million funding increase to expand child care, a more-than $500 million increase for K-12 education-related spending, and a combined $200 million for state college operations and low-income scholarships.
The governor also proposed adding $54.6 million from the General Revenue Fund (GRF) to the Department of Children and Family Services budget for provider rate reforms, programs to protect workers and boosting staffing by 192 new hires.
The plan also ups the GRF contribution to the Department of Human Services (DHS) by more than $650 million, a number that includes some of the new early childhood spending.
Pritzker proposed spending $10 million to create an online portal and resource referral tools for families in need of behavioral health care. He wants to spend $10 million more on a Department of Human Services (DHS) program to provide all-hours services like assessments, crisis stabilization and housing to youth at risk of involvement in the child welfare or juvenile justice systems.
He wants DHS to provide 500 more children with developmental disabilities with home- and community-based care, and he wants to provide $120 million more to DHS to raise departmental wages amid the national workforce shortage.
The Department of Healthcare and Family Services, meanwhile, would see an increase of more than $700 million in GRF spending.
“The governor’s proposed budget showcases a continual dedication to fund programs that promote public safety and equity for all Illinois residents,” said Peters in a statement.
“Services such as rental assistance and supportive housing are positive ways to support our homeless neighbors and put them back on the path of rental stability,” he said. “Addressing the problem at the root with employment opportunities, outreach services and supportive housing are great steps to empower our homeless neighbors.”
In announcing some of the new spending in a Feb. 14 media call, Pritzker downplayed the potential that it could lead to a deficit in future budget years.
The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget predicted in November that by 2025, Illinois could be facing a deficit of up to $384 million, potentially increasing in the following years.
“I've been working very hard to make sure that we're not going to have deficits going forward,” Pritzker said. “And it appears that we're doing better than expected.”
While senior budget officials declined to give an updated revenue projection for FY 2025 in a briefing prior to the budget address, they noted that the current-year budget isn’t reliant on “one-time” revenues. And their $49.9 billion revenue projection factored in a “mild recession” that could occur this year, they noted.
Still, the appropriated spending remains relatively close to the past two years, indicating a level of confidence that the economy will at least temporarily continue to perform at a pace that budgeting forecasters had previously characterized as “amazing” amid pandemic-related stimulus.
Individual income tax revenues are expected to grow by $778 million in FY 24 while corporate income tax revenues shrink by $175 million. Sales taxes and all other sources are expected to remain relatively level, while the only major decrease — of nearly $1.3 billion — comes in the category of “transfers in.” That’s because strong income tax performance in FY 22 created a $1.4 billion transfer into the general fund for the current year that isn’t expected to repeat.
Pritzker, in the media briefing, chalked up the strong revenue performance at least partially to a number of laws signed in his first term. Those included eliminating certain corporate tax exemptions to raise about $655 million annually and streamlining collection of online sales tax to increase revenue collections by hundreds of millions as well. He also cited general revenue transfers from recreational marijuana taxes as helping make budgeting easier.
But Pritzker cited another “new” revenue source made available by recent state actions — general funds that are no longer going to interest payments because the source of debt has been repaid.
“As of Fiscal Year 2023, all our state’s short-term and medium-term liabilities will have been eliminated. All of it,” Pritzker said in his speech. “Our budgets are built on a solid foundation of normalized state revenue and more efficient management of state resources.”
He specifically noted the state paid down $900 million in group health insurance debt, $230 million in College Illinois debt, $4.5 billion in borrowing to keep the Unemployment Trust Fund afloat and $1.3 billion in previous interfund borrowing.
Pritzker’s office estimated that nearly $3 billion in savings to the state’s coffers has been realized through the early debt repayment and other debt refinancing, a pension buyout program, changes to collective bargaining for state employee health insurance costs and other actions.
In the FY 24 budget, the governor proposed allocating $450 million to defease debt taken on through the Railsplitter Tobacco Settlement Authority to pay bills during the Great Recession. It could save an estimated $60 million in interest.
Pritzker also proposed using an updated current-year surplus to contribute an additional $200 million to the state’s pension fund beyond the amount required in law. That would bring the total pension liability savings resulting from recent changes to law to $4 billion, although the state’s unfunded pension liability remains at roughly $139 billion.
“We have used our surpluses to chip away at our long-term liabilities too, including $500 million more into our pension stabilization fund over the last two years and my proposal this year to increase that by another $200 million,” Pritzker said. “The percent of the budget needed to meet our statutory obligations has declined as our revenues have grown and our fiscal fortunes have improved.”
Nowicki reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
