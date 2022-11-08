Hyde Park-Kenwood and adjourning areas' state legislators — Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), Kambium “Kam” Buckner (D-26th), Lamont Robinson Jr. (D-5th) and Sens. Robert Peters (D-13th) and Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) — have all been reelected unopposed to the General Assembly.
“I’m extremely excited that the people of the 26th District have, once again, given me their support,” Buckner said. “Obviously, there’s still a lot of work to be done in Springfield. I’m looking forward to getting back next week, and then at the top of the year, to set the course for what this next General Assembly looks like.”
Buckner has been in office since 2019, when he succeeded Christian Mitchell, J.B. Pritzker’s deputy governor. In May, he announced that he is running to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023.
Peters, who was appointed in 2019 to succeed Attorney General Kwame Raoul, said “I’m grateful to serve another term. People deserve good schools, good hospitals, safe public transit, good paying jobs and a secure roof over their heads. I will fight alongside 13th District residents to reimagine public safety — so it works for everyone no matter the zip code,” said Peters.
Peters has spent the last few months combating misinformation surrounding the SAFE-T Act, an expansive criminal justice reform package passed last year by the General Assembly.
Robinson was appointed in 2018 to succeed Juliana Stratton, after she was appointed Lieutenant Governor to J.B. Pritzker.
“I want to thank the residents of the 5th District, which includes the 4th Ward, 5th Ward and the 20th Ward, for allowing me the opportunity to go back to Springfield to continue to bring much needed resources into our neighborhoods,” said Robinson. In October, he also announced a run for 4th Ward alderman to replace outgoing Ald. Sophia King, who is running for mayor.
Tarver similarly expressed gratitude that the 25th District has given him another term. “I never take it lightly that this is a position that is earned and not given,” he said. “I look forward to continue learning and advocating for our district. One district — one family.”
Tarver has been in office since 2018, when he succeeded longtime representative and IL House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie.
Tarver was the only one who had a primary opponent. In the June 28 election, he beat South Shore businessman Josef Carr, getting 77.1% of the vote.
Said Hunter, in office since 2003, "I'm happy that the people put trust in me, to allow me to serve them for another term, and I look forward to working with them to address the issues of the 3rd legislative district."
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.
