Pershing Animal Hospital, 1515 E. Hyde Park Blvd., closed for good last week after an unsuccessful months-long search for staff veterinarians.
The sudden closure was announced last Friday, August 11 on the animal hospital’s Facebook page. In a message, hospital owner Leonard Jewell wrote, “It is with deep regret that we are closing our hospital. I have tried with all my resources to keep the facility open, but in the end I was just not able to hire associate veterinarians to make the business profitable.”
“I have enjoyed the few years we have had the opportunity to serve the community,” he continued.
The veterinarian clinic, which catered only to cats and dogs, was opened by Jewell in 2019. Prior to this, Jewell operated an animal hospital in Lincoln Square from 2007 to 2018. He told the Herald he opted to relocate the practice to Hyde Park in part because of long-standing family ties.
But since relocating, Jewell said, he’s been the sole practitioner at the clinic.
“The thing in my business model that I wasn’t able to achieve was getting more veterinarians so that it stayed viable, so it was profitable,” he said.
This is due in large part, Jewell said, to the increasing corporatization and consolidation of pet medicine. From 2017 to 2022, more than $45 billion changed hands in private equity deals for veterinary practices and companies. According to the Chicago-based animal health firm Brakke Consulting, roughly 25% of veterinary clinics today are owned by corporate consolidators, which accounts for more than 50% of the industry’s revenue.
“(The closure) is a combination of people retiring and also newer vets being sucked up by corporations, and just the small pool of new veterinarians,” Jewell said.
Beyond consolidation of private practices, the pet medicine field at large has faced staffing shortages for years. These shortages were exacerbated by the pandemic, as more people were adopting pets or noticing new issues in older pets.
The final nail in the coffin, Jewell said, was a computer system shutdown in July that cost the practice thousands of dollars in canceled appointments.
“We were able to get the files back, but even now I’m having problems getting into the system, getting people their records, so it’s a mess,” he said. “We couldn’t confirm appointments, we couldn’t readily schedule appointments … that cut our revenues down in half for the last month or two.”
“We’re really proud of what we did,” Jewell said. “I was very happy to serve the community, and I’m sorry that it ended like this.”
With Pershing’s closure, the remaining locales for veterinary services are the Hyde Park Animal Clinic, 1363 E. 53rd St., the Hyde Park Animal Hospital, 6937 S. Stony Island Ave., and Woodlawn Animal Hospital, 6523 S. King Dr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.