Improvements to Garfield Boulevard and the local section of the Lakefront Trail are among Mayor Lori Lightfoot's existing and future projects for a connected network of trails and corridors across the city.
The Lightfoot administration also sees "long-term potential" in the 1¼-mile Kenwood branch embankment, upon which the 'L' ran from 1907 to 1957 from the extant Indiana Green Line station to a station at 42nd Place and Oakenwald Avenue, said Amanda Bolton, a spokeswoman from the Mayor's office.
While the Midway Plaisance is part of the Chicago Boulevards System, no additional trail improvements are planned there.
On March 31, Lightfoot unveiled the citywide vision of trails and open spaces mapped in conjunction with the departments of Transportation and Planning and Development as well as the Chicago Park District.
“Our residents enjoy world-class parks, an unparalleled Lakefront Trail, and many open space assets along the river and our historic boulevards. An expansion of trails and open spaces is sorely needed across our neighborhoods to benefit existing residents and for the city to achieve health, economic, climate, and transportation goals,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “This vision and investment also positions Chicago very well to receive federal funding to complete many of these projects over the coming years.”
The vision map, which does not come alongside a detailed framework plan, is intended to add 48 miles of new assets to the existing 79-mile system, including the 22 miles of boulevards and the 18½-mile Lakefront Trail.
Lightfoot's vision plans a $15 million-plus commitment to begin key projects across the city. That includes creating a framework plan and phase 1 designs for a linear park like the Bloomingdale Trail, aka the 606, along the 1½-mile 59th Street rail embankment from Wallace to Hoyne avenues. Six million dollars from the city would go to the Englewood Nature Trail, pending money from Washington.
There are also plans for the Boulevards System: CDOT plans to open its "Open Boulevards" program, which reallocates street space for community events, this summer.
While some units like Drexel Boulevard have well-developed pedestrian paths and bicycle lanes, many other components of the boulevard system do not.
Garfield Boulevard has sidewalks, but the road — which connects Hyde Park to the Dan Ryan Expressway, the Garfield Red Line station, many other South Side neighborhoods and Midway Airport — has no bike lanes. Its grassy median, which motorists see as they drive into Hyde Park or Washington Park off the expressway, is perpetually littered, and it has no pathways for pedestrians.
Bolton said the administration has been working with partners as part of Vision Zero South Side to identify traffic safety priorities in Washington Park. (Vision Zero is a CDOT initiative launched in February 2021 to reduce traffic deaths and injuries in high-crash areas on the South and West/Northwest sides; the South Side coverage area includes Englewood, West Englewood, Grand Boulevard and Washington Park.)
Bolton said Garfield Boulevard has been identified as an important safety corridor in the community and that the neighborhood is looking at short-term opportunities for pedestrian improvements near the Green Line station.
The Vision Zero South Side plan will conclude later this fall; Bolton said its findings "will also provide a helpful foundation for improvements to the boulevard."
Reached for comment, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), whose ward includes Garfield Boulevard, said, “CDOT has briefed me and several community groups on the proposed interventions for high speed corridors such as Garfield, Michigan and State Street. I fully support these measures which will reduce speeding and the number of car crashes we experience every year.”
Damage to local sections of the Lakefront Trail was repaired after winter storms in early 2020, and Bolton said efforts continue in collaboration between the city and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore damaged sections of the park and shoreline.
Bolton said the Kenwood embankment project, should it ever come to development, would go through a local planning process, including a framework plan or other phases. "Infrastructure projects have a long lead time due to their complexities and funding needs," she said, comparing it to the Englewood Nature Trail project's just-beginning work.
In April 2019, Prentice Butler, Ald. Sophia King's (4th) chief of staff, told the Herald that the different sections of the embankment are owned by different entities and that the city would need to take ownership of each section to establish a linear park. He also said there would be remediation issues, namely around the branch's infrastructural integrity and possible soil contamination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.