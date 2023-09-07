DuSable Lake Shore Drive will see lane reductions on Friday ahead of six weeks of pavement patching and joint repairs.
Starting September 8 at 9 a.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be reduced to one lane from 31st Street to 57th Drive as crews prepare the road for repairs, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT). All thee lanes will reopen by 4 p.m. on Friday and remain open throughout the weekend.
Beginning September 11, the same stretch of the southbound drive will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. After working hours and on weekends, the drive will be restored to two southbound lanes.
The patching and repairs on this stretch is set to conclude by October 1.
Beginning October 9, crews will begin the same pavement and joint repairs to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dive from 31st Street to 57th Drive. According to officials, these repairs are expected to take approximately three weeks.
“CDOT advises drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when traveling, to take alternate routes if possible, and encourages people to use public transportation,” a spokesperson for the agency said in a statement. “Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and construction signage when entering and driving near work zones, obey the posted speed limits, drive with extra caution, and be alert for workers and equipment.”
