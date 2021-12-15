Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.