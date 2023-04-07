The caution tape, traffic cones and scattered debris surrounding a wide pit in the southwest section of Nichols Park is the result of unfinished repairs to the park’s subterranean plumbing, officials from the Chicago Park District say.
The large hole, located between Kenwood and Kimbark avenues from 53rd to 55th Street, was caused by Park District workers who, after fixing a pair of subterranean pipes that had started leaking due to the extreme cold and then thawing following Chicago’s notoriously harsh winter months, left the landscaping in disrepair.
The Park District plans to “conduct the necessary landscape repairs which will include adding soil, aerating, and seeding the area,” as soon as weather conditions permit, according to Michele Lemons, director of communications for the Park District.
With that caveat in mind, especially in light of this week’s tornado warnings and heavy rainfall, Lemons said work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.
Erielle Bakkum, a member of the Nichols Park Advisory Council, which keeps tabs on the park, said that while the group had planned to assist with the pit’s clean-up, they’re now focusing their efforts on other springtime projects. These activities include a Wildflower Meadow Work Day on Sunday, April 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to attend either or both events. No need to bring your own tools, gloves, or supplies, those will be provided gratis. For more information, visit https://www.nicholsparkac.org/, or contact nicholsparkac@gmail.com with questions.
