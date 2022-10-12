The Chicago Park District is updating its framework plan for Washington Park and is seeking residents for a Community Steering Committee.
On Sept. 28, the Park District also held its first of several community engagement forums for the next year, soliciting input from neighbors in an "open dialogue to explore common goals and work towards an inclusive vision for Washington Park" at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, 740 E. 56th Pl.
Dozens of attendees spoke on a range of topics, such as rehabbing the Washington Park Fieldhouse, which was closed after being badly damaged by a fire in January of this year.
The next opportunity for community engagement is Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Halloween Upside Down Parade in Washington Park.
The purpose of a framework plan is to create a planning tool for a given park. “The plan provides a vision for improvements to the park over time and serves as a planning tool for both the community and the Park District,” the Park District states on its website. “The plan outlines priorities and ensures that improvements are done in a coordinated and holistic manner. The plan is consulted as capital funding becomes available."
In April of this year, the Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $400,000 one-year contract between the Park District and the Chicago-based Muse Community + Design for the plan's development. The planning process will be led by Muse, a woman-owned urban planning and public engagement firm; engagement and community outreach will be overseen by Rudd Resources, a South Side-based public relations firm. Hitchcock Design Group, a landscape architecture firm that has designed parks and plazas across the Midwest and in Texas, will conduct the technical and design aspects of the project.
The plan is expected to be completed by fall of 2023. The first framework plan for the park was completed in 2002.
The 345-acre Washington Park is bounded by E. 51st St. to the north, King Drive to the west, E. 60th St. to the south and Cottage Grove Ave. to the east. It was conceived in 1871 as part of the larger South Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, whose 200th anniversary is being celebrated across the United States this year.
The park houses the DuSable Museum, Dyett High School and the General Richard L. Jones Armory, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.
