The Chicago Park District and Site Design Group (SDG), the Park District's contractor for the design of a play space at the east end of the Midway Plaisance, presented two alternative design concepts for the proposed play space at the May 3 public meeting on the project at the South Shore Cultural Center.
The playspace is part of a planned redesign for the Midway Plaisance triggered by the construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) in Jackson Park. Per the Urban Parks and Recreation Recovery (UPARR) Act of 1978, any conversion of recreational or park property that had received UPARR funds must be replaced by an area of equivalent use and size.
At the May 3 meeting, the Park District also solicited community feedback on the designs and on its proposed overall landscaping for the area bounded by S. Stony Island Ave. on the east, the Metra/Canadian Central railway embankment on the west, E. Midway Plaisance North on the north and E. Midway Plaisance South on the south.
The initial presentation of the project at the 5th Ward's February 22 meeting was reported by the Herald.
Sarah White, Lakefront Planning Coordinator with the Park District, announced at the meeting that additional comments on the two alternative design concepts should be submitted through the project's online Capital Project Feedback Form by May 20, so that it could meet scheduling benchmarks. The next public meeting for the project is slated for June 21 at 5:30 p.m. and will be hosted virtually.
Rob Reuland, Studio Director and Project Manager with SDG, said, as he introduced the design concepts, "I think our biggest design charge that we are working on right now is this idea of incorporating a universal-design play space."
According to the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) universally designed play spaces are "playgrounds (that) should create opportunities for intergenerational and social connections, sensory stimulation, physical exercise, and access to nature, the integration of which is a design problem. Designing with children with disabilities and their families and creating culturally-sensitive playgrounds show that playing is more than just fun and create spaces where everyone can play, regardless of ability, age, or language."
The two conceptual design options for the play space presented at the meeting are named Ribbons and Balance. Schematics of these conceptual designs can be seen on the park district’s slide deck for the meeting.
Ribbons comprises three levels of interwoven paths that take one through a sequential experience, on adventure paths and through play nodes.
Hana Ishikawa, SDG Design Principal, said, "What we have thought about, are these ribbons that perhaps have different abilities. And so, the blue ribbon may be where, if you are really young or you have mobility impairments, that's where you might be able to go. Yellow might be a different ability, and the pink might be a little different ability."
"But really what happens is when these spaces intersect," added Ishikawa. They "will create these nodes that are really gathering places or play environments that can be accessed by everybody."
Balance comprises two landforms of contrasting energy and activity levels that are arranged around a locus of single stimulus spaces for the five senses.
"The second concept is very different from the first one, which was really about kind of stretching out the experience,” said Ishikawa. “Perhaps (Balance) is really more about central nodes… What would happen if we had a central node that was really plaza-like that everyone could gather in?’
"But then we would have these spokes coming out of it that might really play into each of the senses," she added. "One might be sight-oriented, one might be hearing, one might be smell and so we would have all of these sensory elements."
Each of the two conceptual plans would allow the exploration of the various senses, provide appropriate ability-informed challenges and accommodate people of different abilities and disabilities.
For example, the Ribbons conceptual design included a lookout, balance walks, tactile sensory walls, a quiet nook, a sensory garden, a water node, a musical node, a tree walkway, and a water a barefoot sensory path. The Balance conceptual design included a small waterfall and stream, a fragrant garden, a suspended play element, balance elements, a suspended net, a hidden mini forest path, a tactile garden, a flowering butterfly garden and a discovery and sensory walk.
The actual design for the play space and its individual components have not yet been determined, but a single more refined conceptual design for the site will be presented at the June 21 meeting.
Of the 15 people who spoke during the meeting's Q&A section, eight spoke favorably about the project and had either questions or specific recommendations for improvements, five were critical of the project, criticizing either the process used to select the project's site or the choice of the site itself, and two had specific suggestions for improvements to address their stated concerns, but didn't express an overall opinion about the project.
Marc Lipinski, one of the critics and Vice President of the Midway Plaisance Advisory Council (MPAC), said, "We (MPAC) did not sign the memorandum of agreement. And that was because among other things, we disagreed with the selection of the east end of the Midway for UPARR replacement."
"The selection of that area was a top-down decision in 2018, into which there was no apparent public communication. It was communicated to our advisory council that it was a done deal in 2018 by two City of Chicago planning officials".
In response to Lipinski, Eiliesh Tuffy of the Department of Planning and Development said, "There were a number of sites that were reviewed, including some smaller pocket parks within the Woodlawn Community. And some of those locations were found to be inadequate for the sizing and the location."
Continuing, Tuffy added, "There's a need to have a reasonable replacement space for whatever's being lost in the UPARR process. And because where the OPC (Obama Presidential Center) footprint was going, it needed to be more active space rather than passive space to replace the track area specifically that was going away. And there's also a proximity consideration. So the fact that the Midway was the closest space to that area that kind of fit the same acreage is the reason why the city leaned towards that as a preferred option."
Current proposals for the design plan to permanently drain the area, which is a wetland. Kristy Rawson, who lives across the street from the site and is MPAC's treasurer, focused on the attributes of the wetland characteristics of the site in her criticism of the project.
"(The site) could be a natural learning space for people of all ages… I just think this is a real missed opportunity,” Rawson said.
Both those in favor of and critical of the project expressed concern about dropping off people with disabilities and about safety accessing the site due to traffic.
Duwain Bailey, a Jackson Park Advisory Council member and Executive Director of the Network of Woodlawn, after expressing how he was looking forward to taking his disabled adult nephew to the play area, asked, "Have you thought about a drop-off space, so people who are in cars that have people who are disabled and wheelchairs can pull in, drop them off and then go to a parking space rather than go park somewhere away and then come back?"
In addition to the adults was a nine-year old who said, "The one thing I have seen is the net. I really enjoyed seeing that, but can you plan more things that (are) active for my age?"
