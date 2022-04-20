The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a $400,000 one-year contract at its Wednesday meeting for the development of an updated framework plan for Washington Park.
The contract, which includes 3 additional one-year extension options, is between the Park District and the Chicago-based Muse Community + Design. The first framework plan for Washington Park was completed in 2002.
The purpose of a framework plan is to create a planning tool for a given park. “The plan provides a vision for improvements to the park over time and serves as a planning tool for both the community and the Park District,” the Park District states on its website. “The plan outlines priorities and ensures that improvements are done in a coordinated and holistic manner. The plan is consulted as capital funding becomes available."
The 345-acre Washington Park is bounded by E. 51st St. to the north, King Drive to the west, E. 60th St. to the south and Cottage Grove Ave. to the east. It was conceived in 1871 as part of the larger South Park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, whose 200th anniversary is being celebrated across the United States this year.
The park houses the DuSable Museum of African American History, Dyett High School and the General Richard L. Jones Armory, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.
In the past, finalized framework plans, such as the South Lakefront Framework Plan, were not voted upon by the Board of Commissioners. The South Lakefront Framework Plan, which guides the development of Jackson Park and South Shore Cultural Center Park, was presented to the commissioners to "share information on the plan and did not require a vote," according to a Park District spokesperson.
The Washington Park contract document approved Wednesday states that the updated plan "should provide a vision for improvements in the park over time and will serve as a planning tool for the Park District and the greater community as resources become available to invest in the park. The plan must address the park’s role as a neighborhood park, a city destination, and as a public open space with national significance as a historic park."
The scope of the work includes "design administration, an assessment of existing conditions including survey work, a traffic study, historic review, and neighborhood demographic studies.” The community engagement process includes “a minimum” of four public meetings and twenty stakeholder meetings.
A “targeted market procurement process” — which means that the project was only eligible to be contracted to minority or women–owned business enterprises — was used to identify
Muse Community + Design, which will be working with Rudd Resources and Hitchcock Design Group on the project.
Muse Community, a woman-owned firm founded in 2014, has worked with the Chicago Department of Transportation on its Vision Zero South Side and West Side Plans to improve traffic safety, with the Chicago Department of Planning and Development on its We Will Chicago Citywide Plan to "encourage neighborhood growth and vibrancy while addressing social and economic inequities that impair Chicago’s legacy as a global city," the Cook County Transit Plan and other projects.
Heather Gleason, Director of Planning and Construction for the Chicago Park District, described the framework document at Wednesday’s meeting as "essentially a community based plan for the future of the park and park improvements over roughly a 10-year timeframe."
Continuing, Gleason added, "The community is absolutely engaged with us in these endeavors from day one, providing input and how they use the park now and what resources or activities are missing from the park that they would like to see going forward."
Cecilia Butler, President of the Washington Park Advisory Council, weighed in during the public comment section of the meeting: "The next thing is the Framework Plan, I'm sticking around for that because I wasn't really advised of what's happening with the Framework Plan, but I guess I'm gonna find out."
