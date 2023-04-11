In two separate meetings this Wednesday, the Chicago Park District and Midway Plaisance Park Advisory Council (MPAC) will review plans for the Hyde Park Summer Fest, a large two-day festival on the Midway.
The Park District’s Board of Commissioners will vote during its April 12 meeting on the Hyde Park Summer Fest’s application for provisional approval of a special event permit. The festival is planned for June 17 and 18 on the Midway between Ellis and Woodlawn avenues and is expected to draw crowds of more than 10,000 people per day, the threshold triggering the need for the board’s provisional approval.
The requirement that large festivals receive a special event permit was made necessary last November, when the commissioners amended the Park District code following years of complaints from nearby residents about the effects of large events in parks; the effects on the parks’ greenspace and the events limiting the public’s use of the parks in the summer. Douglass Park in the North Lawndale neighborhood was the principal focal point of the complaints as community members increasingly pushed back on several large summer festivals hosted in the park: Riot Fest, Summer Smash and Heatwave.
Should the Hyde Park Summer Festival’s application be given provisional approval by the commissioners, it will then go through the normal process of vetting by Park District staff and, “depending on the nature of the event,” may also require approvals from other regulatory agencies, said a Park District spokesperson. A decision to approve or deny a permit application by the commissioners is not subject to review by the Park District’s General Superintendent.
The Park District board meeting will take place Wednesday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. in John McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.
Following the commissioners' meeting, Hyde Park Summer Fest representatives Jonathan Swain and Wallace E. Goode, Jr. are slated to present festival plans and answer questions about it during the MPAC meeting that evening. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Washington Park Refectory, 5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr. A Park District representative has been invited to attend the meeting.
As of press time, MPAC has not issued a membership-approved position concerning the festival.
