Multiple news organizations are reporting that Pangea Real Estate has a deal to sell its substantial real estate portfolio in Chicago for more than $600 million. The tentative sale, which includes hundreds of South Side rental units, is to the New York-based real estate firm Emerald Empire.
According to the Real Deal, the real estate news organization which reported the sale, Pangea co-founder Al Goldstein, a businessman formerly involved in payday lending, acquired more than 7,500 units in 400 buildings in Chicago amid and after the Great Recession, some of which for less than $20,000 per unit, or more than $28,000 today.
The Real Deal reports that the sale came out to more than $75,000 per unit and that Emerald will keep Pangea’s 500 workers on to manage the properties.
Locally, Pangea owns at least two properties along Drexel Boulevard in Kenwood, several in West Woodlawn and dozens in Washington Park and South Shore.
The deal has not closed. It is not known how long the transition from Pangea to Emerald will last. Pangea plans to keep its other real estate properties in Indianapolis and Baltimore.
Pangea is a private real estate investment trust with no requirements to disclose its investors, though former Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) is known to have invested in it, as are commercial and investment bankers Norman Bobins and Jim Reynolds. The Reader reported in 2019 that Pangea reportedly invested more than $400 million in private capital into the real estate market.
Pangea primarily leases low-end properties on the South and West sides. In 2016, the Sun-Times and Better Government Association reported that Chicago Housing Authority voucher-holders were renting 1,200 Pangea units, making up households that included 2,111 people in January of that year.
The company’s eviction practices have attracted controversy in the past. On July, 14 tenants filed a class action lawsuit alleging that the company did not fix maintenance issues related to vermin, water damage, mold and heating; Pangea reportedly denied the allegations. The lawsuit reports that Pangea has accumulated more than 5,000 Department of Buildings code violations since 2009.
That lawsuit also accused Pangeal of leasing apartments to tenants who were misled to think their units had been recently remodeled, The Cook County Record reported.
Neither Pangea nor Emerald returned Herald requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.