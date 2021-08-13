The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Friday that the eastbound portion of the Midway Plaisance (aka Midway Plaisance South) between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive will be permanently closed Monday morning, August 16th, at 7 a.m., allowing for construction of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC).
Traffic headed to northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from the Midway Plaisance will be routed north on Stony Island and then east on 57th Street. Traffic headed south will be directed to southbound Stony Island Avenue.
CDOT said that this is a temporary configuration that is expected to remain in place for up to two weeks until the current westbound portion of the Midway Plaisance (aka Midway Plaisance North) between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive is converted to handle two lanes of traffic in each direction.
During its conversion to a two-way street, the westbound portion of the Midway Plaisance between Stony and Cornell will remain open to westbound traffic, said CDOT
After its permanent closure on Monday, the portion of Midway Plaisance South between Stony Island and Cornell will become part of the OPC footprint.
Plans for the OPC include the permanent closure of Cornell Drive between Midway Plaisance North and Hayes Drive and the conversion of this section of Cornell to parkland. To accommodate increased traffic resulting from this closure, DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be widened between 57th Street and Hayes Drive. This work will begin in the fall. The closure of Cornell Drive and its conversion to parkland will begin after the work on DuSable Lake Shore Drive has been completed, said CDOT.
CDOT has created a website to provide updates on roadway construction and closures and their impacts on traffic: jacksonparkimprovements.org. In addition to providing information on construction activities and traffic impacts, the web page provides an opportunity to sign up for a mailing list for updates; general information about the OPC project; and details about efforts to ensure robust participation of minorities, women and veterans in the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.