Most Chicago Park District spring programs will run from April 10 through June 9, and online registration for activities at parks in and around Hyde Park opened today.
Activities include basketball at Jackson, Kennicott and Nichols parks, dance — African, hip-hop, jazz and ballet — at Washington Park, and pickleball at Kennicott. Jackson Park will also offer teen clubs, wrestling and track and field.
View the full list of offerings and register at chicagoparkdistrict.com; financial assistance is available. In-person registration for local park programs begins on Saturday, March 18.
