Online registration for Chicago Park District fall programs in and around Hyde Park opens next Tuesday morning, August 15.
Activities for children and teenagers include basketball at Nichols, Kennicott, Harris and Jackson parks; ballet and hip-hop dancing at Kennicott Park; seasonal sports and table tennis at Washington Park; and more.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and can be accessed at chicagoparkdistrict.com. Financial assistance for program fees will also available.
In-person registration at park field houses will also be available from August 19 to August 23. Visit the park district’s website for more information on field house hours.
Most programs will run from September 5 though December 10, with breaks during the weeks of Halloween and Thanksgiving.
