Most Chicago Park District fall programs will run from Sept. 12 through Dec. 11, and online registration for activities at the parks in and around Hyde Park opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Children’s and teenagers’ activities include basketball at Nichols, Kennicott and Jackson parks; ballet at Washington and Kennicott parks; tap dancing at Washington Park; Moms, Pops & Tots Interaction at Midway Plaisance and more. Several adult swim and exercise classes are also planned at Harris Park.
“We had a great summer in the parks, and while it’s not over yet, we are so excited for our fall session to begin,” said park district General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño in a statement. “I encourage our youth, teens, adults and seniors to explore their parks this fall and try out a new program. We offer pickleball, play school, woodcraft, archery, adaptive sports, tai chi and so much more. There is definitely something for all ages and interests!”
Registration is at chicagoparkdistrict.com; financial assistance is available.
More than 200 on-demand virtual experiences in American Sign Language, yoga, ceramics, bingo and more are available at youtube.com/chicagoparkdistrict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.