A high rise building fire on Saturday in Woodlawn left one unit damaged but no injuries to occupants, Chicago Fire Department officials reported.
The fire began at about 4:30 p.m. in a unit on the 16th floor of the Island Terrace apartment building, 6430 S. Stony Island Ave. The cause of the fire was ruled as “careless use of smoking materials,” according to Larry Langford, a fire department spokesperson.
J.P. Hervis, a spokesperson from the Preservation of Affordable Housing, the nonprofit that owns the building, said tenants were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The 240-unit Island Terrace apartment building has been owned by the nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH) since 2021. Hervis said the organization has arranged accommodations for the occupants of the unit.
In February, the building failed its annual Department of Buildings (DOB) inspection. Per inspection reports, the DOB found numerous violations related to defective parts and obstructed access to the building’s standpipe and fire pump system, as well as a lack of signage in stairwells indicating reentry points.
“The currently listed code notices in no way contributed to the fire based on the information currently available. The fire alarm was tested on 3/28/23 by Reliable (Fire & Security) and the results were forwarded to the Fire Department,” Hervis said.
He added that when the property was purchased by the nonprofit, “it was in desperate need of a variety of changes and updates.”
The building was constructed in 1969 and does not have a sprinkler system, having been built before current fire code went into effect in 1975.
Hervis said POAH is working with the city and state to get funds for a $40 million rehabilitation project for Island Terrace. Repairs will include updates to the existing fire suppression system and will start in the fall of 2023.
