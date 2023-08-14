One teenager is dead and three people were injured after a shooting in Washington Park Sunday night, August 13.
The shooting occurred at approximately 8:16 p.m. around the 5700 block of S. Payne Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police said the shooting followed an argument among several women, during which an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot four people before fleeing the scene on foot.
According to CPD, an unnamed 18-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to his legs; he was pronounced dead at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center. Three other people, a 52-year-old man, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male also sustained gunshot wounds and were transferred to the U. of C. Medical Center. The 52-year-old man, who was struck in the face and chest, remains in critical condition.
No one is in custody at this time, police said. Area One Detectives are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.