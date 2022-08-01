Dyett High School unveiled five new renewable off-grid streetlights on the school’s Washington Park campus, 555 E. 51st St, last week. In installing these lights, school administrators say they hope to enhance public safety and develop curriculums based on renewable energy technology.
The lights are part of a public-private partnership the city of Chicago holds with electric utility ComEd, which is sponsoring the lights’ installation and curriculum development. At a press conference on Thursday, July 28, Principal Cortez McCoy said the project is more than three years in the making.
“When I came to Dyett in 2019, parents and the community kept asking, ‘Where’s the lights? When are we going to get the lights?’” said McCoy, who spearheaded the project. In addition to increasing campus safety at night, McCoy added that the lights will “give students the opportunity to be exposed to something different, which is a career in STEM.”
The streetlights contain miniature power plants — called Remote Power Units — that draw energy from small wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage. They’re stationed outside the school’s entrance, in the parking lot and in the garden.
“I’d be remiss not to thank our community partners, specifically brother Jitu Brown and the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO),” McCoy added, noting the school’s near-closure last decade and community effort to save it.
Dyett was founded in 1972 and faced turmoil in recent years. In 2015, it was shut down in a wave of public school closures under then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration. Approximately 50 schools were closed in predominantly South and West Side neighborhoods in what was reportedly a push to further privatize education in the city. From late-August to mid-September, a dozen public school parents, grandparents and education activists staged a 34-day hunger strike in protest (some growing so weak they were hospitalized).
In addition to reopening the school, which was the only remaining open-enrollment school serving Bronzeville, protesters pushed to make it a school focused on “global leadership and green technology.” Ultimately, the city conceded and reopened the school in 2016 as the Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts. In 2020, the school celebrated its first graduating class.
“(Protesters) sacrificed their bodies for days on end, just to make sure that the school remained open,” said McCoy. “And it's here and it's shining bright.”
Dan Connors, founder of Aris Renewable Energy, the company that designed the lights, pulled out his phone and demonstrated each light’s operational performance.
“I was watching this in my Uber on the way over here,” said Connors. “It talks about volts and amps, kilowatt hours, wind and solar … all of that is very tangible teaching material for STEM.”
Connors said ComEd and Aris will work with the administrations at Dyett and three other Broznville-area schools that have installed the same lights to develop a science, technology, engineering and math curriculum based on how the streetlights work, though little more was said about what that would look like.
The ComEd streetlight pilot program launched in 2019, when the company installed several lights at Bronzeville’s Beethoven Elementary School and Dunbar Vocational High School, 25 W. 47th St. Several more lights were installed this year at another private school in Bronzeville, Perspectives Math & Science Academy, 3663 S. Wabash Ave.
A spokesperson for the company said this is part of a larger ComEd project that began in 2016, called “Bronzeville Community of the Future.” This includes a new solar “microgrid cluster,” the first utility-scale development in the city.
