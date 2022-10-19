Former President Barack Obama gave an impromptu talk about information consumption on smartphones to Kenwood Academy students on a Tuesday field trip at the Chicago Quantum Exchange.
On the Oct. 18 trip, students cast unhackable votes over a quantum network in an election over whether social media companies should be allowed to censor information and/or misinformation.
During his surprise visit with students at the Harper Court site, Obama noted that many of the students were recording his visit on their phones and observed that, although the high schoolers grew up with them, smartphone technology is still relatively new.
His daughters got their first phones when they were 13. "That was just a little bit of time ago, and now, this thing everybody is getting all their information all the time from it," he said.
He added that he hopes the students understand that what they see on social media is not always true.
"It's one thing if you're watching cat videos, some memes or whatever; if it's just entertainment, that's OK," Obama said. "But it is really important for you not to start thinking that this is your primary or only source of information, and to educate yourself on what's true and what's not."
Knowledge is power, and bad knowledge is disempowering, he added, noting that disinformation often runs rampant on social media.
Obama also said that smartphone apps are designed to make people use them. "To addict you, to keep you on them and to just constantly suck in your attention," he said. "This is not something that is just for taking pictures and selfies and all that stuff; this is a business that is designed to make money. And you are the product, your attention spans. And they are spending a lot of time thinking about how to suck you into it all the time, and get your data and your business."
This was not Obama's first public remarks about social media. At his foundation's 2019 summit, he discussed online cancel culture, saying people should be understanding of reality's ambiguities, good people's shortcomings and the positive qualities of "people who you are fighting." He decried online activism that delves into call-out culture.
A panel discussion preceded the unhackable election, in which students voted overwhelmingly to allow the companies to censor.
The Quantum Exchange is a quantum science and engineering hub based at the University of Chicago in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National and Fermi National Accelerator laboratories, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Northwestern University.
Quantum technology allows for nearly foolproof encryption of information. The election technology, called quantum key distribution, carries the votes as encrypted quantum keys; should the votes be compromised or viewed by a third party, it would be flagged.
The U. of C., Hyde Park and Chicagoland are becoming a center of quantum technology research; the university's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering is doing significant research into the subject, and money is available for startups located in the area.
Kate Timmerman, executive director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, said the organization's large quantum network is a way for scientists and the public to do trial runs on transferring ultra-secure information.
"There are so many different applications for quantum networks and communications," she said. "The financial services industry and banks like J.P. Morgan Chase are very much paying attention to this. It's financial services, it's voting — there are many potential applications."
