Construction workers were back at work building the Obama Presidential Center six days after they discovered a noose at the job site.
In a Nov. 16 statement, the Lakeside Alliance consortium of companies building the OPC said all staff and on-site workers had participated in anti-bias training, that additional safety and security measures have been implemented and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“While Lakeside Alliance understands that no amount of training will lessen the impact of last week’s heinous act, we will continue to provide anti-bias, inclusion and belonging training on an ongoing basis to help foster an inclusive work environment. Working with strategic community stakeholders, we remain committed to creating job opportunities for those who have historically been under-represented,” they wrote.
“We are grateful to all of those who have expressed their support during this time, and look forward to getting back to work on this historic project. Lakeside Alliance is proud of the workforce we have brought together, and we remain committed to ensuring everyone feels safe and is treated with respect and dignity onsite. We will not let this one hateful act distract us from our mission to transform the paradigm of the construction industry in Chicago.”
