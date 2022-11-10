Construction was halted at the Obama Presidential Center site in Jackson Park Thursday morning, after crews found a noose someone had planted at the location.
"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite," a spokesperson from the Lakeside Alliance consortium of construction companies said in a statement. "Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and be treated with dignity and respect."
Work on the center will remain halted until the Lakeside Alliance completes a series of anti-bias trainings for all staff and workers. The Lakeside Alliance is also offering a $100,000 reward for information about the culprit.
The Lakeside Alliance spokesperson said the police have been notified about the "act of hate" and that they "will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible.”
Said an Obama Foundation spokesperson, “This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident.”
A Chicago Police Department spokesperson confirmed that the department is aware of the incident and investigating.
Former President Barack Obama and his family have received a number of death threats against them, many by white supremacists, since he declared his candidacy for the White House in 2007. Nationally, nooses have increasingly been used as an expression of racism and as a threat of violence against Black people amid a broader spike in hate crimes.
