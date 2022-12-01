The Obama Presidential Center needs an operator for its planned restaurant, grab-and-go cafe and catering service.
The foundation met this fall with more than 100 local restaurateurs and food providers to help them understand the request for proposal (RFP) process; the foundation wants applicant large-scale food operators to partner with local restaurants, as is done in venues like airports.
“The engagement process and partnership approach to this RFP are steps we’re taking to ensure South Side restaurants benefit from our presence, and that we continue to be a force for good for our local businesses,” said Lori Healey, one of the foundation’s vice presidents, in a statement. “We recognize the biggest benefit for most will come in the increased visitorship we bring to their restaurants so we’re also using this time to help prepare restaurants for that moment.”
Per the RFP summary, the restaurant will accommodate 75 to 90 customers indoors and 45 to 60 customers outdoors, with 64 more overflow seats. Customers will place orders at a counter, which runners will then deliver to tables.
The cafe is to be located on the museum's garden level, with planned coffee, wine, beer and grab-and-go salads, pastries, sandwiches and snacks. It is to seat 70 to 90 customers, with 24 more in the courtyard.
The OPC also plans to offer catering to public or private events like lectures, book club meetings, internal foundation and external third-party events.
Applicants need to have been in the food service business for at least five years, with a cumulative minimum of $5 million in average annual revenues in that time. They also need experience providing quick food service to a large number of visitors and experience providing a wide range of catered events.
Vendors will need to allocate at least 40% ownership to diverse vendors, with a workforce diversity and development plan outlining their past workforce training and hiring programs.
Applications are due on Feb. 17 with an expected contract date starting in June.
